DeSantis, Haley Spar over Leadership, Policy as Iowa Caucuses Loom

( Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley pulled few punches during Wednesday’s GOP primary debate, the final one before Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

DeSantis and Haley, the only two GOP candidates to qualify for the CNN-hosted debate besides former President Donald Trump, outlined their accomplishments and attacked each others’ records. Trump declined to participate as he has in all previous primary debates.

“Donald Trump’s running to pursue his issues. Nikki Haley’s running to pursue her donors’ issues. I’m running to pursue your issues and your family’s issues and to turn this country around,” DeSantis said.

“I’m the only one running that’s delivered 100% of the promises I’ve made,” DeSantis continued. “We’ve delivered huge victories in the state of Florida, things Republicans have been asking for, for a generation.”

He pointed to his successful track record in beating Democrats, suggesting that Trump picked fights he couldn’t win and Haley never picked them to begin with.

“We beat the teachers union on universal school choice,” DeSantis said.

“We beat [billionaire Democrat donor George] Soros on crime,” he continued. “We beat Fauci on Covid. We beat the Dems on election integrity. And I beat the left by banning China from buying land in the state of Florida.”

He dismissed Haley as a “mealy-mouthed” politician who will not honor her promises.

Haley underlined the urgency for a “new generational leader.” She touted her “executive experience” as governor of South Carolina, transforming the state into an “economic powerhouse.”