Sunday, July 12, 2026

Dems Roll Out Project 2029 After Years of Attacking Project 2025

Project 2029 has already received praise from some left-leaning media outlets, which have promoted the initiative as a Democratic counterpart to Project 2025.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of Democratic officials has taken a page from conservative Project 2025, launching their own “Project 2029” initiative.

The project, led by former Biden administration official Chad Maisel, seeks to prepare a potential Democratic administration from “day one” after the 2028 presidential election, though it remains relatively vague on specific policy proposals.

Project 2029 has already received praise from some left-leaning media outlets, which have promoted the initiative as a Democratic counterpart to Project 2025.

Its mission, according to the group’s website, is to “identify the most promising ideas and thinkers from across the country and build a coherent governing framework for real change and progress.”

“I think the lesson from Project 2025 is just the importance of preparation,” Maisel said in an interview with left-wing NPR.

“Our mission for whoever’s running for president in 2028 is to have a shelf of big ideas they can draw from as they’re putting forward their vision,” a Project 2029 spokesperson said in an interview with the New York Post.

The project’s website also states that it will begin unveiling ideas throughout 2026 and 2027, targeting issues including health care, housing, artificial intelligence, education and immigration.

Thus far, Project 2029 has rolled out a policy proposal targeting social media companies, calling for a “comprehensive online safety agenda that puts kids over clicks.” The proposal includes a potential social media ban for children up to age 16.

It also recommends a “crack down on the annoyance economy,” referring to scams and spans, as well as a child care choice “guarantee.”

According to the New York Post, Project 2029 officials have spoken with lawmakers, think tanks, potential presidential candidates and individuals in the private sector to prepare the plan.

The launch of Project 2029 comes after Democrats associated Project 2025 to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, even though it was not created by Trump or his campaign.

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