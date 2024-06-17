Quantcast
Monday, June 17, 2024

Sanctuary City Hypocrisy: Dems Secretly Shipping Illegal Aliens to This Red State

'This is completely unacceptable and follows on the failed catch-and-release policy of the Biden administration...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Border crisis
Illegal immigrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democrats once criticized former President Donald Trump for enforcing immigration laws, claiming illegal aliens were seeking a better life. Now, a Democrat-run sanctuary city is acting hypocritically. 

According to the Daily Caller, Denver, Colorado, a self-proclaimed sanctuary for illegal aliens, is quietly paying newcomers to leave their state and further invade Utah. 

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox revealed that Denver paid for the relocation of approximately 2,000 illegal aliens to Utah. 

“We recently learned that the Democrat mayor of Denver has been sending illegal immigrants to Utah without proper notification or approval,” Cox tweeted on Friday.  

“This is completely unacceptable and follows on the failed catch-and-release policy of the Biden administration,” he added. 

Denver’s decision to expel illegal aliens comes as the sanctuary state can no longer afford to support the unprecedented influx of newcomers flooding the southern border and then making their way into the inner U.S. 

Cox stated that Utah’s resources are “completely depleted.” He further noted, “All 50 states, including Utah, are now border states due to the failed immigration policies of President Biden and Congress. Once again we call on the Biden administration and Congress to solve this crisis.” 

In response, the city of Denver defended its decision to charter illegal aliens out of their city by blaming Texas, not the Biden administration, according to Axios.

“The vast majority of newcomers arriving in Denver do so on buses chartered from Texas and had no intention of ever coming to Denver,” claimed Jordan Fuja, a spokesperson for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “That’s why part of our operations include purchasing tickets for newcomers to get to their desired location.” 

Denver is not alone in this hypocrisy.

Cities in New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey—all formerly pro-illegal alien jurisdictions—have decried the arrival of illegal aliens, all triggered by the open border policy of the Biden administration.

