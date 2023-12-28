Conservative Women’s Calendar Ignites Christian Criticism; Owner Responds

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some Christians are riled up following the release of a risqué swimsuit calendar featuring conservative influencers and activists. Notably, some of them are pictured in a bathtub and holding rifles.

The outcry came after Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer launched the “Real Women of America 2024 Calendar” this month. Notably, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer was launched in response to the woke mob hijacking beer companies historically consumed by conservatives and Republicans.

What’s the problem? We have all the hot chicks. pic.twitter.com/CLZgqB5BYT — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 28, 2023

The calendar features photos of conservative activist and U.S. swimmer Riley Gaines, podcast host and former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik and Twitter personality Ashley St. Clair.

While not all photos are explicit, some individuals took to Twitter to voice their condemnation of what they described as un-conservative.

A conservative beer calendar sexualizing women in our movement and marketing it towards married conservative men is DEMONIC. Question for women: When are you going to desire to be loved, cherished and valued by a man as opposed to being sexualized and objectified by them?… — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) December 26, 2023

“Defending bikini calendars is Christless conservatism,” said Jon Root, a conservative podcast host. Similarly, Christian conservative commentator Morgan Ariel slammed the calendar for reportedly “sexualizing” conservative women.

“A conservative beer calendar sexualizing women in our movement and marketing it towards married conservative men is DEMONIC,” Ariel said. “Question for women: When are you going to desire to be loved, cherished and valued by a man as opposed to being sexualized and objectified by them?”

Defending bikini calendars is Christless conservatism. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 28, 2023

Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right, responded to some of the calendar backlash on Twitter, emphasizing his vocal support for the conservative movement.

“A small amount of loud people spent a few days tweeting at me their outrage at how I go about helping the conservative cause,” he declared.

“In the mean time, our company donated over $150,000 to pro-life organizations, school board elections that got rid of board members who support p0rn in schools, legal defense for Trump electors & more,” Weathers added. “Show me what you’re doing, then we can talk.”

In another post, he took a more sarcastic tone. “I’ve seen the comments and I’m listening,” he said on a post showing a woman wearing a burka, a loose garment worn by some Muslim women. “Here’s Miss January for our 2025 Conservative Dad’s Real Women of America Calendar.”

I’ve seen the comments and I’m listening. Here’s Miss January for our 2025 Conservative Dad’s Real Women of America Calendar. pic.twitter.com/J3yAMOR7ww — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) December 25, 2023

Josie Glabach, known as “The Red Headed Libertarian” and also featured on the calander, reacted to the backlash with a lenghty social media post.

I’m a damn good mom of 3 smart, talented, and beautiful daughters. I platform some of the most amazing humans in America on Spaces with Josie, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep Thomas Massie, Scott Adams, Dave Smith, and AG Ken Paxton. I’ve done more to educate people about… — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 27, 2023

The calendar also features Sara Gonzales, Catalina Lauf, Brittany Jean, Bethany Bartlett and Peyton Drew among its models. It can be purchased for $25.00 on the Ultra Right Beer’s website. The calendar’s listing says that 10% of the profits will be donated to the Riley Gaines Center to protect women’s sports “from extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy real women.”