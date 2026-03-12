Democrats Tank DHS Funding Bill for Fourth Time

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) U.S. Senate Democrats tanked the Department of Homeland Security funding bill for a fourth time Thursday, ensuring the department’s funding lapse will span at least a month.

With three American citizens having died during protests against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement activities, Democrats say they will oppose the last remaining 2026 appropriations bill until it includes new restrictions on federal immigration enforcement operations.

The failed vote comes as America escalates its military operations in Iran, increasing the pressure on Congress to fund the Coast Guard, Secret Service, border patrol and cybersecurity activities, and other agencies critical to ensuring national security.

“There could not be a more important moment for Senate Democrats to put aside political games and ensure full funding for the Department of Homeland Security. It is inexcusable that they are allowing this critical agency – and the experts who protect our nation – to remain shut down while global tensions continue to rise,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., said on X following the vote.

“While Democrats continue to dawdle, critical homeland security missions – like cybersecurity ops and the US Coast Guard – are working without full resources,” Hyde-Smith continued. “Senate Democrats need to get serious and engage constructively in the legislative process, negotiate in good faith, and work toward a solution that restores funding necessary to get this vital department back to work.”

With the lapse in funding, DHS employees deemed “essential” – including TSA agents and most members of FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service – have worked without pay, leading to hours-long delays at airports across the country.

To remedy this, Democrats have introduced proposals that would provide full-year funding for all DHS agencies except ICE and CBP.

Republicans rejected that route for the second time, also on Thursday, arguing that full DHS funding is critical. They have urged Democrats to compromise on immigration enforcement reforms rather than demand an overhaul of ICE.

Democrats’ policy ultimatums include prohibiting DHS agents from wearing masks, racially profiling people, tracking protestors, entering “sensitive” locations like churches and schools, or entering private property without a judicial warrant, among other things.

The Trump administration has already agreed to some of the demands, such as requiring body-worn cameras for DHS agents and ending roving patrols.

But it has rejected most of the other measures, arguing that personal ID requirements would endanger agents and that requiring extra warrants or making certain locations off-limits would handicap agents’ ability to do their jobs.