Dem Frontrunner for NYC Mayor Faces Denaturalization, Deportation Demands

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Zohran Mamdani, the self-described socialist and presumptive Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, could be stripped of his citizenship and deported if the DOJ acts on a GOP lawmaker’s demand.

Mamdani—a member of the New York Assembly born in Uganda to Indian Muslim parents—became a naturalized citizen in 2018 and now leads the pack in the 2025 mayoral race.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., in a Thursday letter urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether Mamdani willfully misrepresented or concealed potential “material support for terrorism.”

Ogles cited Mamdani’s public praise for the “Holy Land Five,” a group of convicted Hamas supporters. Mamdani, who briefly pursued a music career, once allegedly rapped, “Free the Holy Land Five / My guys.” Hamas is a foreign-designated terrorist organization.

Ogles acknowledged that while lyrics may enjoy First Amendment protection, “speech alone does not preclude accountability” when that speech masks disqualifying conduct for immigration purposes.

Zohran "little muhammad" Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings. Attached is my letter to @AGPamBondi. pic.twitter.com/RWCZm67VOr — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 26, 2025

He also warned that Mamdani has failed to reject the “Glorify the intifada” chant, which is a call for violent attacks on civilians worldwide.

“The naturalization process depends on the good-faith disclosure of any affiliation with, or support for, groups that threaten U.S. national security,” Ogles wrote.

“If Mr. Mamdani concealed relevant associations, that concealment may constitute a material misrepresentation sufficient to support denaturalization under federal law,” he added.

In some social media posts, Ogles referred to Mamdani as “little Muhammad,” a nickname some Democrats viewed as a slur.

Some on the left claimed the calls to denaturalize Mamdani were racist, despite that many of them had previously demanded denaturalization proceedings against Elon Musk and even First Lady Melania Trump.