Dem Donors Pour Money Into Nikki Haley’s Campaign In Effort to Stop Trump

(Headline USA) Democratic donors are reportedly pouring money into GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign in an effort to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the Republican Party’s nomination in 2024.

Insiders familiar with the strategy told the New York Post that some Democrats believe Haley would be better in the White House than Trump, since both candidates poll well against President Joe Biden in key swing states. Funding Haley, then, is part of an “opposition effort” against another Trump presidency, they said.

“If we’re going to lose, let’s lose to her, not Trump,” one source said of Democratic donors’ thinking.

However, the donors are trying to keep their contributions quiet, with one source saying, “They don’t want the Biden–Harris team to catch wind of it.”

This isn’t the first time Democrats have financially meddled with Republican campaigns. During the 2022 midterms, Democratic political action committees publicly donated to Republican candidates they considered to be “far-right” with the hope that those candidates would be easier for the Democratic candidate to beat in a general election.

“As with everything around Trump, we’re in new territory, including political fundraising,” a source explained.

Haley has earned the endorsements of several establishment groups recently, including the Koch Brothers’ Americans for Prosperity Action.

The group said Haley “has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation’s biggest challenges and help ensure our country’s best days are ahead.

With the grassroots and data capability we bring to bear in this race, no other organization is better equipped to help her do it.”

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also endorsed Haley this week, urging business leaders to “help” her campaign.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too. Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than [Donald] Trump,” Dimon said Wednesday.