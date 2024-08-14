Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Delta DEI Chief Cancels Non-Inclusive ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’

'Delta encourages our people to use language that is inclusive of everyone as our global customer base includes a broad range of diversity in cultural backgrounds, identity and experiences...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Delta mask mandate
Planes from Delta Air Lines sit at an airport. / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Kyra Lynn Johnson, Delta Air Lines’s chief officer for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Social Impact, announced that the company was abandoning its use of the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” in gate announcements, according to Fox News Digital.

Johnson first pitched the gate announcement change during a February 2021 panel with other DEI insiders about gender inclusivity.

“So we’re beginning to take a hard look at things like our gatehouse announcements—you know, we welcome ‘ladies and gentlemen’—and we’ve asked ourselves, ‘Is that as gender inclusive as we want to be?’” Johnson said during the panel.

“You know, we’re looking at some legacy language that exists in some of our employee manuals and getting to the root of the way some things are described and saying, ‘Does that actually send a message of inclusivity?’” she added.

Delta started encouraging their employees to avoid language that “suggest[ed] a gender binary” in a 2020 inclusive language guide.

“Delta encourages our people to use language that is inclusive of everyone as our global customer base includes a broad range of diversity in cultural backgrounds, identity and experiences,” a spokesperson said.

The company also stressed the importance of being “antiracist,” encouraging employees to read Ibram X. Kendi’s infamous How to be an Antiracist. It even began altering hiring practices to track DEI metrics and reevaluating how it spent “PAC dollars” by only contributing to political groups that support “justice” and “equity.”

Both terms have been appropriated by woke leftists to euphemistically denote forms of reverse racism in many contexts.

Johnson freely admitted that she made the changes despite complaints from many of the employees.

“Perhaps the greatest challenge had been normalizing those conversations,” she said.

“So, notice I said the company has set an expectation that those conversations are to be normalized … That doesn’t mean everyone feels that way,” she continued. “It doesn’t mean that everyone’s comfortable having those conversations.”

Lufthansa also retired “ladies and gentlemen,” replacing the phrase with more woke-friendly alternatives.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Texas Dems Flocking to Endorse Cruz Due to Opponent’s Stance on Crime, Immigration
Next article
Leftist Media Ignore Kamala Harris’s Record While Quibbling Over Her Apostrophe

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com