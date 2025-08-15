Thursday, August 14, 2025

DEA Boss Takes over DC Police Force

'He was the DEA's acting regional director of Mexico, Canada and Central America when he retired from the federal government in 2020...'

Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Terrance Cole speaks during a television interview outside the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Headline USAAttorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday named the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Terry Cole, as Washington’s “emergency police commissioner” as she carries out President Donald Trump’s decision to take over the Washington police department.

Bondi said she’s giving Cole the powers of police chief and the Metropolitan Police Department must receive Cole’s approval before issuing any orders.

The move comes less than a month after the U.S. Senate conformed Cole to be the DEA’s leader and he was sworn in as head of the agency.

Here’s what to know about Cole:

Three decades in law enforcement

Cole was most recently Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security under Gov. Glenn Youngkin, according to his biography on the DEA’s website.

He’s spent more than 31 years as a law enforcement officer, including 22 at the DEA. At the agency, he worked in Oklahoma, New York and Washington. He spent time overseas in Colombia, Afghanistan and the Middle East. The agency said he fought drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

He was the DEA’s acting regional director of Mexico, Canada and Central America when he retired from the federal government in 2020.

Prior to joining the DEA, he was a police officer in New York State.

Bachelor’s in criminal justice

Cole graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He has certificates in leadership from the University of Virginia and the University of Notre Dame Mendoza School of Business.

Late-night announcement of a new job

Bondi announced Cole’s new role in a directive Thursday evening. It said Cole would assume “powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police.” It wasn’t immediately clear how this affected Pamela Smith, the city’s current police chief, who works for the mayor.

Hours earlier, Smith had directed Washington police to share information with immigration agencies regarding people not in custody — such as someone involved in a traffic stop or checkpoint.

But the Justice Department said Bondi disagreed with the police chief’s directive because it allowed for continued enforcement of “sanctuary policies.”

Bondi said she was rescinding that order as well as other department policies limiting inquires into immigration status and preventing arrests based solely on federal immigration warrants. All new directives must now receive approval from Cole, the attorney general said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

