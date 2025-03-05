Quantcast
Wednesday, March 5, 2025

DC Police Wants $1.5 Million for Jan. 6 Footage

'There never has been a legitimate reason to withhold the January 6 police bodycam videos...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol, PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Judicial Watch released a press release Tuesday and revealed the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department wants to charge the nonprofit over $1.5 million for the body cam footage from Jan. 6.

Judicial Watch previously tried to get footage released in August 2021 through the Freedom of Information Act, but was denied due to the footage being “part of an ongoing investigation and criminal proceeding.”

“The release of this information could interfere with the enforcement proceedings by revealing the direction and pace of the investigation,” the court document read. “It could also lead to attempts to destroy or alter evidence, reveal information about potential witnesses who could then be subjected to intimidation as part of an effort to frustrate future investigative activities, or could place witnesses in danger.”

President Donald Trump granted clemency to every individuals that was charged or convicted of Jan. 6 charges when he returned to the presidency in January.

As the footage was claimed to be held due to pending charges, it would now be possible for for it to be released to the public; however, the police department wants Judicial Watch to pay up.

The group said there are supposedly over one thousand hours of footage from Jan. 6.

“There never has been a legitimate reason to withhold the January 6 police bodycam videos,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “If they wanted the videos out for political reasons, they’d be public, but instead the DC government wants more than $1.5 million in order for the public to view its January 6 videos.”

The non-profit has been a fixture in Jan. 6 coverage and is currently suing the federal government for $30 million over the wrongful death of Ashli Babbitt. She was shot and killed in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The group is suing on behalf of Babbitt’s estate.

