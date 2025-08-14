Thursday, August 14, 2025

DC Caught Cooking the Books on Crime Stats

Police officials “explicitly instructed their subordinates to underclassify certain instances of theft to keep them out of the crime stats the city reports to the public"...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
illegals naval observatory
Illegal immigrants arrive at a dropoff spot just outside the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., which includes the official residence of Border Czar Kamala Harris. / IMAGE: FOX 5 Washington DC via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The local government of the District of Columbia has settled a lawsuit filed by a police sergeant who accused her superiors of misclassifying offense records to deflate crime statistics, the Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.

Charlotte Djossou, a former sergeant at the Metropolitan Police Department, sued the department in 2020 over alleged retaliation after she condemned the reported scheme.

According to the Free Beacon, Djossou accused MPD brass of trying to “distort crime statistics” by “downgrading a number of felonies to misdemeanors, so that there will be ‘fewer’ felonies in the statistics.”

The outlet noted that her attorneys filed records exposing police officials “explicitly instructed their subordinates to underclassify certain instances of theft to keep them out of the crime stats the city reports to the public.”

The settlement comes as President Donald Trump continues expanding federal law enforcement’s presence in the DC area, including deploying the National Guard, in response to what Republicans have called out as rampant lawlessness.

Leftist media outlets—including The Washington Post and Politico—have repeatedly dismissed Trump’s claims that crime is soaring in the district, citing the same internal MPD data now under scrutiny.

It is unclear how far this crime-deflating scheme spread through various precincts, but the settlement and deposition records had remained private until Thursday.

In a 2022 deposition, MPD commander Randy Griffin admitted that in 2018, he ordered police captain Franklin Porter to find “a solution for the theft problem, which was driving up the district’s statistics.”

It gets worse. Porter allegedly worked with former MPD lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky to classify felonies such as “shoplifting” and “theft” under the vague “Taking Property Without Right” (TPWOR) category.

The case records showed that Zabavsky “acknowledged this was done because TPWOR reports are not tracked in the D.C. Crime Report.“

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Announcing the 2025 Sound Money Legislators of the Year
Next article
After PBS Defunding, PragerU Moves to Fill the Gap

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com