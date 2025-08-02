Saturday, August 2, 2025

Daily Beast Apologizes, Pulls False Melania-Epstein Smear

The leftist Daily Beast was forced to retract its baseless smear against First Lady Melania Trump, tying her to Jeffrey Epstein

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Melania Trump
Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The leftist Daily Beast was forced to retract its baseless smear against First Lady Melania Trump, tying her to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

The article offered no evidence to support the claim, relying solely on the unsubstantiated ramblings of anti-Trump author Michael Wolff. Wolff floated the suggestions during a podcast interview. 

“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with,” Wolff claimed with no evidence. “She’s introduced to Trump that way …  Epstein knows her well.”

When Mrs. Trump heard of the article, she ordered her attorneys to have a word with the Beast. Soon thereafter, the outlet issued a public apology and pulled the article from its website. 

“After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article,” an editor’s note read on the now-deleted article. “After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding.” 

The Daily Beast’s smear comes as the left intensifies its efforts to link President Trump to Epstein, the deceased sex offender. 

It also comes amid the Democratic Party’s outrage over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s announcement that no further Epstein-related documents will be released, even though she previously said she was reviewing the so-called Epstein client list. 

Bondi has since clarified that no such list exists, and that she was simply referring to the trove of court records, which she has since made public. 

In contrast, Joe Biden, who served as president from 2021 to 2025, did not release any such documents during his time in office. 

