Wednesday, November 13, 2024

‘Ran the Fyre Festival of Campaigns’: Cruz Slams Kamala’s Presidential Run

'Kamala Harris ran the Fyre festival of campaigns, and it points out that Trump's campaign spent roughly $488 million, and Kamala spent more than a billion...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called out the Harris campaign for outspending Republican President-elect Donald Trump by more than double on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast.

Cruz referenced an article in The Spectator World saying Vice President Kamala Harris “ran the Fyre Festival of campaigns” and slammed the vice president for losing with $20 million in debt.

“Kamala Harris ran the Fyre festival of campaigns, and it points out that Trump’s campaign spent roughly $488 million, and Kamala spent more than a billion,” Cruz said. “So, she outspent Trump more than two to one, and Kamala campaign ended up $20 million in debt.”

Cruz wondered where the money went.

Cruz noted that the Harris campaign spent a large sum of its money on celebrities, citing the vice president’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast as an example.

The Harris campaign spent $1 million to turn a hotel into host Alex Cooper’s set, Cruz said, but the episode only received 800,000 downloads.

“Kamala right now, even though you’ve lost, Ben, and I will invite you on Verdict right now, we will welcome you,” Cruz said. “We will not charge you to build a set so you can save all your money. And you paid Oprah a million dollars for production costs, we will charge you for production costs on Verdict, what do you think 50 bucks?”

A TMZ reporter confronted TV icon Oprah Winfrey about the Washington Examiner’s report that Harris paid Winfrey’s production company $1 million for an endorsement, video released Monday shows.

She fumed before getting into her car, telling the reporter she “was paid nothing—ever.”

“Look, I’m a fiscal conservative, damn it. If you want to be there and you believe in saving the country, stand up and save the country,” Cruz said on Verdict. “And save the country, and if not, get the hell out.”

The Texas senator tore into Democrats who put “socialists” in elected positions to make it difficult for average Americans to get by.

“What is it with these lefties who, ironically, they want to put socialists in office who make it impossible for people to earn a living, and yet they’re such capitalists that they’re like, show me the money to do it,” Cruz said. “I mean, there is an intense hypocrisy on this.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
