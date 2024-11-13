‘Ran the Fyre Festival of Campaigns’: Cruz Slams Kamala’s Presidential Run

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called out the Harris campaign for outspending Republican President-elect Donald Trump by more than double on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast.

Cruz referenced an article in The Spectator World saying Vice President Kamala Harris “ran the Fyre Festival of campaigns” and slammed the vice president for losing with $20 million in debt.

“Kamala Harris ran the Fyre festival of campaigns, and it points out that Trump’s campaign spent roughly $488 million, and Kamala spent more than a billion,” Cruz said. “So, she outspent Trump more than two to one, and Kamala campaign ended up $20 million in debt.”

Cruz wondered where the money went.

Strong Trump Cabinet Comes Together, plus Kamala had to PAY Celebrities to Stand beside Her. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/75OjP9b2oG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2024

Cruz noted that the Harris campaign spent a large sum of its money on celebrities, citing the vice president’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast as an example.

The Harris campaign spent $1 million to turn a hotel into host Alex Cooper’s set, Cruz said, but the episode only received 800,000 downloads.

Kamala Harris spent SIX FIGURES of donor funds to build this set for her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which garnered just 820k views. In contrast, President-Elect Donald Trump visited Joe Rogan’s studio and the 3-hour podcast now has nearly 48 million views. pic.twitter.com/KiDrumbn1Y — Rachel Parker (@Emmanuel_Rach) November 9, 2024

“Kamala right now, even though you’ve lost, Ben, and I will invite you on Verdict right now, we will welcome you,” Cruz said. “We will not charge you to build a set so you can save all your money. And you paid Oprah a million dollars for production costs, we will charge you for production costs on Verdict, what do you think 50 bucks?”

A TMZ reporter confronted TV icon Oprah Winfrey about the Washington Examiner’s report that Harris paid Winfrey’s production company $1 million for an endorsement, video released Monday shows.

She fumed before getting into her car, telling the reporter she “was paid nothing—ever.”

BREAKING: Oprah denies getting paid by Harris, contradicting FEC records pic.twitter.com/YapK6i7XKc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2024

“Look, I’m a fiscal conservative, damn it. If you want to be there and you believe in saving the country, stand up and save the country,” Cruz said on Verdict. “And save the country, and if not, get the hell out.”

The Texas senator tore into Democrats who put “socialists” in elected positions to make it difficult for average Americans to get by.

“What is it with these lefties who, ironically, they want to put socialists in office who make it impossible for people to earn a living, and yet they’re such capitalists that they’re like, show me the money to do it,” Cruz said. “I mean, there is an intense hypocrisy on this.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.