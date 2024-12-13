Cruz Says Conspiracy Theories ‘Proven Right’ as 26 Feds Found on Jan. 6

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday on his podcast that conspiracy theories were “proven right” as it was revealed 26 FBI informants were present at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Only three of 26 confidential human sources present were directed by the FBI to attend the event on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released Thursday.

On Verdict, Cruz reacted to the report by saying, “Everything that is decried as a conspiracy theory just a few months later is proven right.”

FBI had TWENTY-SIX CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANTS at Jan 6 Riot plus Biden Admin Illegally Auctioning off Border Wall.@benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/MGj28olci7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 13, 2024

The senator recalled how “screaming” Democrats and media pundits decried the COVID-19 lab leak theory and President Joe Biden’s mental decline as “crazy” conspiracy theories, making the point that both were eventually determined to be true.

“It wasn’t that long ago that if you said that the FBI had confidential human sources, had undercover agents at the January 6 riots, participating in those riots, as we did on this podcast that was decried as a crazy conspiracy theory, all three of those statements Verdict was ahead of the curve,” he said.

Media: No FBI employees at Jan 6 Media: No FBI employees at Jan 6 Media: No FBI employees at Jan 6 “What about the 26 paid informants?” Media: *crickets* — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 13, 2024

Cruz confidentially suggested more information will be made public as soon as Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, and the president-elect’s nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, are confirmed in the Senate.

“I think they both understand the public has a right to know what was the FBI’s level of involvement, what was the culpability? I think there, there is significant public interest in the answers to that,” he said.

Cruz stated he believes the Biden administration doesn’t want Americans to know the truth.

“And I think the Biden Department of Justice desperately wants to avoid anyone from knowing that. But you know what?” Cruz continued. “That’s the Democrats lost the election, and elections have consequences.”

Do you think Ray Epps was one of the 26 FBI informants the IG report confirmed to be in the crowd on January 6th? pic.twitter.com/yuyJlUj7DJ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 12, 2024

Cruz ripped into Democrats for their unwillingness to be transparent.

He reflected on asking FBI and Department of Justice officials questions during hearings, but said they “stonewall” to no avail.

“I think they’re getting ready to tell us, because when Donald Trump becomes the president, puts new leadership there, I think they understand that they’re accountable to the American people in a way that the arrogance of this current administration believes they have zero accountability,” he said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.