Friday, December 13, 2024

Cruz Says Conspiracy Theories ‘Proven Right’ as 26 Feds Found on Jan. 6

'Everything that is decried as a conspiracy theory just a few months later is proven right...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / IMAGE: Yahoo Finance via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday on his podcast that conspiracy theories were “proven right” as it was revealed 26 FBI informants were present at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Only three of 26 confidential human sources present were directed by the FBI to attend the event on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released Thursday.

On Verdict, Cruz reacted to the report by saying, “Everything that is decried as a conspiracy theory just a few months later is proven right.”

The senator recalled how “screaming” Democrats and media pundits decried the COVID-19 lab leak theory and President Joe Biden’s mental decline as “crazy” conspiracy theories, making the point that both were eventually determined to be true.

“It wasn’t that long ago that if you said that the FBI had confidential human sources, had undercover agents at the January 6 riots, participating in those riots, as we did on this podcast that was decried as a crazy conspiracy theory, all three of those statements Verdict was ahead of the curve,” he said.

Cruz confidentially suggested more information will be made public as soon as Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, and the president-elect’s nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, are confirmed in the Senate.

“I think they both understand the public has a right to know what was the FBI’s level of involvement, what was the culpability? I think there, there is significant public interest in the answers to that,” he said.

Cruz stated he believes the Biden administration doesn’t want Americans to know the truth.

“And I think the Biden Department of Justice desperately wants to avoid anyone from knowing that. But you know what?” Cruz continued. “That’s the Democrats lost the election, and elections have consequences.”

Cruz ripped into Democrats for their unwillingness to be transparent.

He reflected on asking FBI and Department of Justice officials questions during hearings, but said they “stonewall” to no avail.

“I think they’re getting ready to tell us, because when Donald Trump becomes the president, puts new leadership there, I think they understand that they’re accountable to the American people in a way that the arrogance of this current administration believes they have zero accountability,” he said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
