Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Coca-Cola CEO Gifts Trump a Special Drink

'You know we’re reaching new heights when the CEO of Coca Cola is coming to Mar-a-Lago to present Trump with Inaugural Diet Coke...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: @margomartin via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Coca-Cola honored President-elect Donald Trump with a special gift on Tuesday ahead of his inauguration.

Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from company chairman and CEO James Quincey, the president-elect’s deputy director of communications revealed on social media.

“Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey,” Trump deputy communications director Margo Martin wrote on X with photos of Trump, the CEO and his Diet Coke bottle.

Trump was pictured smiling beside Quincey, holding the customized bottle of Diet Coke, his favorite beverage.

The label of Trump’s special drink showed an illustration of the White House with the words “The Inauguration of the President of the United States” followed by his name, “Donald J. Trump,” and the date of his “January 20, 2025” swearing-in ceremony.

Another image showed a note in the box that carried the president-elect’s gift, which read as follows: “Founded 126 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company takes great pride in producing hundreds of brands that people enjoy. Along with our 60+ independent bottling partners, the Coca-Cola system generates $58+ billion in U.S. economic activity annually and supports more than 860,000 jobs in the United States.”

Social media exploded when it emerged that Coca-Cola curried favor with Trump, who the company criticized after Jan. 6, 2021, according to Newsweek.

“Trump has won. Not just politically, but culturally and ideologically,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote Tuesday night on X. “When you’ve won Coca-Cola, you’ve won America.”

One X user remembered how “no mainstream corporation would go near” Trump four years ago, calling the Republican’s political comeback “the greatest character arc in history.” Another commended Coca-Cola for their “classy move.”

“You know we’re reaching new heights when the CEO of Coca Cola is coming to Mar-a-Lago to present Trump with Inaugural Diet Coke,” Mike Crispi, a New Jersey delegate for Trump and chairman of America First Republicans of New Jersey, added.

While many rejoiced at the “awesome” friendliness between Trump and Coca-Cola, political commentator Alex Clark warned, “MAHA is still coming.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
