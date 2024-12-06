California Walks Back Cynical Tsunami Warning: Were They Just Kidding?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) California officials and U.S. officials suddenly walked back what some saw as a cynical tsunami warning for coastal regions in Northern California following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) issued alerts to residents’ smartphones on Thursday morning after naming the quake “2024 Offshore Cape Mendocino, California Earthquake.”

Hours later, with residents scrambling to evacuate, the USGS downgraded the warning, stating no tsunami-like waves were expected.

USGS Science Center geologist Stephen B. DeLong explained the abrupt shift, as reported by The San Francisco Chronicle.

“We don’t expect large (aftershocks) to occur at great distances from this event and the most common aftershock sequence would be a series of smaller earthquakes within several, perhaps tens of miles or something from the original earthquake,” DeLong said. “And there’s a lower probability for something farther away.”

The alert, which was ultimately canceled, had been issued at the highest level of severity, according to The Chronicle.

Tsunami Warning 1 for areas of OR & N. CA: See https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for alert areas. M7.3 045mi SW Eureka, California 1044PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/NFCbU5EaKa — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

San Francisco Fire Department Captain Justin Schorr admitted, “The scientists were so concerned that they skipped over the other two levels of alert and they went straight to the highest one.”

Critics online appeared to have questioned why the alert did not materialize and why lower levels of warning were skipped. Neither the San Francisco Fire Department nor the USGS provided clear answers.

This time, the Tsunami Warning was cancelled. Next time, it might not be. Take it as a reminder to prepare. Coastal residents: Learn about San Francisco’s tsunami inundation zones, plan your evacuation routes out of the area, and stay ready. Learn more: https://t.co/rXx380PsCv pic.twitter.com/33OoVCxA8L — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) December 5, 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemingly defended the decision, alleging the state government issues such warnings anytime an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude or higher hits the coast.

I just approved a state of emergency to allow more resources to go where needed for emergency response to this morning’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake. We're working quickly to keep Californians safe and informed. pic.twitter.com/jM9EGOASVC — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 5, 2024

Newsom also said these high-level warnings enable the government to mobilize emergency resources to potentially affected areas.

Yet by the afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed the tsunami warning had been entirely withdrawn.

“No tsunami danger presently exists for this area,” a bulletin read. “This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this region.”

The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for more information. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

Despite there being no tsunami threat, the USGS cautioned residents to be on the lookout for minor earthquakes. “Aftershocks are possible. Be ready for more shaking and be ready to take protective action,” DeLong said.

The Chronicle reported that the 7.0 earthquake likely struck “along the seismically active Mendocino Fault, which sits in an area where three tectonic plates converge, sometimes called the Mendocino Triple Junction.”

The area has been hit with four magnitude-6 or greater quakes in the past decade.