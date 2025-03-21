Quantcast
UFC Star Conor McGregor Running to be President of Ireland

'Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor / IMAGE: whitehouse via Instagram

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) UFC fighter Conor McGregor announced he plans to run for the Ireland presidency.

In a lengthy Thursday Instagram post, McGregor outlined his vision for his homeland.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” he wrote. “So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.”


European Union immigration bill is a set of rules regarding immigration, which McGregor is highly against.

“Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!” the legend added on his social media post.

He reiterated that while he strongly opposes the bill, the people of Ireland need to make the decision regarding whether or not it passes.

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make,” he added. “It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!”

The move to run for office came just days after McGregor visited the White House. While spending time with President Donald Trump, the athlete commented on how he disproves of his current country.

He said the government has “abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland,” according to the Associated Press.

He noted there is “zero action with zero accountability” and also discussed their illegal immigration problems.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin took issue with McGregor publicly criticizing Ireland.

“St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” Martin wrote on social media. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

