Confused, Exhausted Biden Resurfaces at Rare Public Event

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Joe Biden made a rare appearance at the 2025 National Bar Association Gala on Thursday, where he appeared confused to the point of needing assistance. 

Biden left the White House in January 2025 after facing what many described as an infernal “coup” by Democrats’ concerns about his age and cognitive decline. 

Footage of Biden’s entrance showed him, alongside his granddaughter Maisy, being greeted by applause and cheers.

Moments later, Biden appeared lost as to where to go next, prompting a gala official to guide him.

The video quickly went viral on social media, showing Biden being escorted to his seat. 

The gala was among the few public events Biden has attended since relinquishing the Democratic nomination for president in 2024. 

He exited the race after millions witnessed his cognitive struggles during the first debate with President Donald Trump. 

Since leaving office, Biden has faced scrutiny over claims he never truly governed, with unelected bureaucrats running the White House instead. 

He recently announced he is battling stage IV prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. 

