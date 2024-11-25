Quantcast
Monday, November 25, 2024

CNN’s Stelter Frets that Musk’s MSNBC Buyout Could Make Media Favorable to Trump

'It seems he’s just trying to troll, Comcast is not making MSNBC up for sale right now, but maybe something will change in a few years...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Brian Stelter
Brian Stelter / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN’s Brian Stelter said Sunday that fear about billionaire Elon Musk buying MSNBC and making the cable news network favorable to President-elect Donald Trump is on the rise.

After Comcast announced its plans to separate NBC News from MSNBC by spinning off the Trump-bashing network into a new company, Musk entertained X users Friday by teasing his potential acquisition of struggling MSNBC.

Stelter speculated that Musk’s posts about a potential MSNBC buyout were attempts at trolling the Left.

However, Stelter and the CNN anchor did note Musk questioned how much MSNBC cost, harking back to the casual interaction that catapulted his acquisition of Twitter, rebranded as X.

“It seems he’s just trying to troll, Comcast is not making MSNBC up for sale right now, but maybe something will change in a few years,” Stelter said. “But those tweets, those posts from Musk, those memes that he’s posting, it just speaks to his power, his center of power throughout this incoming administration.”

Some MSNBC insiders are worried about Musk buying the network, Stelter revealed.

“Some inside MSNBC are taking Musk’s comments seriously, whether he’s trolling or not,” he told the CNN anchor.

Stelter compared a potential buyout of MSNBC by Musk to countries that have seen “democratic backslide” commandeering the media.

“An ally of the leader like Musk comes in and buys a media outlet that is viewed as oppositional, and then he turns the content and makes it more friendly to the person in power,” he said. “That has happened before in other countries. That’s part of the concern, even if Elon Musk is just joking. That’s part of the concern here when it comes to MSNBC.”

Comcast’s move to spin off MSNBC will take approximately one year to complete, according to Stelter. He reiterated that an immediate sale of MSNBC is not planned.

“But the idea that Musk talks about it. He likes to say, ‘The most ironic outcome is the most likely.’ And in this case, it would be pretty ironic if he controlled MSNBC,” Stelter said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Another Ominous Milestone: U.S. National Debt Blows Past $36 Trillion
Next article
2nd Failed Trump Assassin Was Talking to UK-Trained Afghan Commando in Iran Days before Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com