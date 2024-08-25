CNN Shocks Booker by Calling Kamala’s ‘Change’ Bluff

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was on the defensive when questioned about Vice President Kamala Harris’s promise to bring a “new chapter” to the nation, despite her nearly four-year tenure in the Biden administration.

Booker seemed caught off guard when CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Harris’s nonsensical pledge during a Sunday interview on State of the Union, where he played clips of party leaders labeling Harris as a so-called candidate of change.

“A new chapter? I mean, she’s the incumbent vice president,” Tapper pressed. “Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. How can Democrats talk about a new chapter? Turning the page? You guys were the ones writing the book.”

In response, Booker deflected by claiming Tapper’s assertions were “not true.” Booker pointed out that Republicans have held control of the House since 2022.

“Right now, we see the MAGA Republicans in Congress killing all kind of pragmatic policies that we need to get done,” he said, sidestepping the question.

Booker further deflected by mentioning the Supreme Court and its conservative majority. He claimed that the high court has posed a challenge to the Biden-Harris administration. However, this line of reasoning did not directly address the fact that Harris is part of the incumbent government.

The senator’s evasive answers followed the DNC speeches by Harris, her running mate Tim Walz and former President Barack Obama, all of whom echoed the new “chapter” rhetoric.

“Our nation, with this election, has a precious, fleeting opportunity, a chance to chart a new way forward,” Harris declared.

Echoing this sentiment, Walz remarked, “So I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to turn the page on these guys. … We’re not going back!”

Similarly, Obama added, “America’s ready for a new chapter. America’s ready for a better story.”

These talking points nearly suggest that former President Donald Trump, the current Republican nominee, is the incumbent. In reality, Democrats have wielded significant power for much of the past two decades.

Although Trump secured the presidency in 2016, Democrats reclaimed the House majority in 2018, won the Senate in 2020, and regained the White House that same year.

Even with a conservative Supreme Court majority, the justices appointed by Trump have occasionally frustrated conservatives by siding with the liberal minority in several cases.