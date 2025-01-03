‘It’s His Entire Family!’: CNN Panel Erupts as Defense Attorney Slams Dem Lawfare Against Trump

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN panelists on Thursday’s episode of NewsNight erupted as criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala slammed Democrats for their legal warfare against President-elect Donald Trump during his first term and the 2024 election.

After former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh flipped out about Trump’s weeks-old comments suggesting his administration would be open to looking into jail time for corrupt January 6 Select Committee members, Aidala did not hesitate to set the record straight.

“Congressman, his, the Democratic administration just went after Trump and his whole family. His whole family!” the defense attorney exclaimed.

CNN host Abby Phillip stopped Aidala in his tracks by asking him to clarify what he meant about the “Democrat” administration.

“Last time I looked, Joe Biden is a Democrat. Last time I looked, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, is a Democrat. They hired a special prosecutor who went after him in several jurisdictions. The Democratic Manhattan DA went after him. The Democratic attorney general in the state of New York went after him—” Aidala responded, going down the list of government officials who targeted Trump before Phillip interjected.

CNN panel erupts after criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala blasts Democrats for targeting President Trump with legal warfare throughout his entire first term. pic.twitter.com/CIcWmtwwFm — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 3, 2025

The CNN host retorted, “None of these things… none of these things mean what you said at the beginning.”

Aidala remained undeterred as other panelists challenged his position that Democrats weaponized the law against Trump and his family.

“They did! The Democrats went after Donald Trump and they—” he spat out as those around the table battled to overpower his claim.

Aidala made the point that the incoming president can empower anyone he wants to key roles because “it’s his administration.”

“It’s his administration and it’s his entire family!” the defense attorney said of the legal warfare that ravaged the Republican’s first term and subsequent election bids. “Ivanka had to testify. Donald Jr. has to testify. Eric had to testify.”

Phillip honed in on Trump’s federal classified documents case and suggested the resident-elect could have resolved the matter by welcoming federal officials into Mar-a-Lago, which was eventually raided by the FBI on Aug. 8, 2022.

“That case wound up being dismissed on technical legal grounds,” Aidala shot back, to which the CNN host replied with “okay, no.”

The defense attorney asked Phillip what she means by “no” and passionately reiterated that the case was dismissed.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.