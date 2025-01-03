Quantcast
Friday, January 3, 2025

‘It’s His Entire Family!’: CNN Panel Erupts as Defense Attorney Slams Dem Lawfare Against Trump

'Congressman, his, the Democratic administration just went after Trump and his whole family. His whole family...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Arthur Aidala
Arthur Aidala / IMAGE: ABC News via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN panelists on Thursday’s episode of NewsNight erupted as criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala slammed Democrats for their legal warfare against President-elect Donald Trump during his first term and the 2024 election.

After former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh flipped out about Trump’s weeks-old comments suggesting his administration would be open to looking into jail time for corrupt January 6 Select Committee members, Aidala did not hesitate to set the record straight.

“Congressman, his, the Democratic administration just went after Trump and his whole family. His whole family!” the defense attorney exclaimed.

CNN host Abby Phillip stopped Aidala in his tracks by asking him to clarify what he meant about the “Democrat” administration.

“Last time I looked, Joe Biden is a Democrat. Last time I looked, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, is a Democrat. They hired a special prosecutor who went after him in several jurisdictions. The Democratic Manhattan DA went after him. The Democratic attorney general in the state of New York went after him—” Aidala responded, going down the list of government officials who targeted Trump before Phillip interjected.

The CNN host retorted, “None of these things… none of these things mean what you said at the beginning.”

Aidala remained undeterred as other panelists challenged his position that Democrats weaponized the law against Trump and his family.

“They did! The Democrats went after Donald Trump and they—” he spat out as those around the table battled to overpower his claim.

Aidala made the point that the incoming president can empower anyone he wants to key roles because “it’s his administration.”

“It’s his administration and it’s his entire family!” the defense attorney said of the legal warfare that ravaged the Republican’s first term and subsequent election bids. “Ivanka had to testify. Donald Jr. has to testify. Eric had to testify.”

Phillip honed in on Trump’s federal classified documents case and suggested the resident-elect could have resolved the matter by welcoming federal officials into Mar-a-Lago, which was eventually raided by the FBI on Aug. 8, 2022.

“That case wound up being dismissed on technical legal grounds,” Aidala shot back, to which the CNN host replied with “okay, no.”

The defense attorney asked Phillip what she means by “no” and passionately reiterated that the case was dismissed.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘He’s Good. For Real’: Trump, Vance Take a Day to Play Golf w/GOP Senator
Next article
How Has Russia Used Gold to Support Its Wartime Economy?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com