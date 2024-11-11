Quantcast
CNN Cheers as Top Kamala Staffer Calls for Jan. 6 ‘Disruption,’ Unelected Presidency

'There’s one promise left that he could fulfill: being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris President of the United States...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Jamal Simmons
Jamal Simmons / IMAGE: CBS This Morning via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, elicited audible reactions from CNN panelists Sunday when he called for Democrats to disrupt President-elect Donald Trump’s transition.

Simmons suggested President Joe Biden resign before Trump’s inauguration and make Harris the first woman president on CNN State of the Union.

“There’s one promise left that he could fulfill: being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris President of the United States,” he said, prompting CNN’s Scott Jennings to laugh, “woah,” and host Dana Bash to say “wow.”

Harris becoming president would absolve her from having to oversee the transfer of power from Biden to Trump, Simmons said.

If Biden resigns, Harris’s ascension to the Oval Office would leave the role of vice president vacant.

Harris would then have to appoint a vice president that must be confirmed by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress, according to the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things that the public will want to see,” Simmons said. “This is the moment to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate.”

“Okay, this has now jumped from an Internet meme to a Sunday morning show,” Bash quipped.

Jennings joked that Simmons was writing the next season of hit political drama series House of Cards.

Bash brought up a potential vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, referencing reports that some Democrats want to pressure Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 70, to retire.

Simmons casted doubt on the idea of a Harris nomination to the Supreme Court but reiterated that the possibility is at the behest of Biden.

“If he did it, again, it would fulfill his promise, his last promise, it would give Kamala Harris the chance to be the 47th President of the United States of America. It would disrupt all of Donald Trump’s paraphernalia,” he laughed. “Right? He’d have to rebrand everything.”

“It would be easier for the next woman to run for president to not have to worry about historical weight,” Simmons said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

