Quantcast
Sunday, May 12, 2024

CNN Anchor Finally Admits: Trump’s Manhattan Trial ‘Politically Motivated’

'I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fareed Zakaria (Source: Screenshot / CNN)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asserted on Sunday that the Manhattan trial of former President Donald Trump was propelled solely by the president’s name—a sentiment long echoed by Republicans. 

Zakaria made these remarks during his CNN show Fareed Zakaria: GPS while assessing the nation’s future amid the upcoming 2024 presidential election. 

He noted that the trials against Trump have sparked fury within the Republican base, garnering sympathy for the president due to the perception that the prosecuting attorneys “are politically motivated.”

Tellingly, Zakaria then conceded, “This happens to be true, in my opinion. I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.”

During the segment, Zakaria also highlighted a CNN poll indicating that a majority of Americans doubted Trump would receive a fair trial. 

This sentiment isn’t surprising, given that all of Trump’s legal charges are spearheaded by Democratic prosecutors (or those appointed by Democrats, such as Special Counsel Jack Smith).  

The only trial Trump is likely to face before the 2024 election is that of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a far-left Democrat who campaigned on the promise to indict Trump in 2021.

Furthermore, Zakaria’s assessment coincided with his discussion on the mounting scandals confronting President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. 

Despite the ongoing dubious charges, the Republican base has overwhelmingly rallied behind Trump, potentially paving the way for his return to the White House—an observation Zakaria emphasized.

“Whatever opposition he faced in the primaries has largely melted away,” he said, referring to Trump.

Zakaria also pointed out that Biden faces competition from third-party candidates who align closely with Democratic policies. 

“I haven’t even mentioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornell West and Jill Stein—all of whom would probably take votes away from Biden,” he added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sen. Lee Blasts Biden: Withholding Terrorists’ Location from Israel Is ‘Extortion’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com