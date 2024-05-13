CNN Anchor Finally Admits: Trump’s Manhattan Trial ‘Politically Motivated’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asserted on Sunday that the Manhattan trial of former President Donald Trump was propelled solely by the president’s name—a sentiment long echoed by Republicans.

Zakaria made these remarks during his CNN show Fareed Zakaria: GPS while assessing the nation’s future amid the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

He noted that the trials against Trump have sparked fury within the Republican base, garnering sympathy for the president due to the perception that the prosecuting attorneys “are politically motivated.”

Tellingly, Zakaria then conceded, “This happens to be true, in my opinion. I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.”

CNN’S FAREED ZAKARIA: “I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/JgmAKpJCNO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2024

During the segment, Zakaria also highlighted a CNN poll indicating that a majority of Americans doubted Trump would receive a fair trial.

This sentiment isn’t surprising, given that all of Trump’s legal charges are spearheaded by Democratic prosecutors (or those appointed by Democrats, such as Special Counsel Jack Smith).

The only trial Trump is likely to face before the 2024 election is that of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a far-left Democrat who campaigned on the promise to indict Trump in 2021.

Donald Trump’s New Nickname for Alvin Bragg is One of His Best Donald Trump at his massive rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday night unveiled one of his best nicknames yet. Trump called the crooked Manhattan D.A. “Fat Alvin.” “It’s no wonder Joe Biden and his thugs are… pic.twitter.com/UiZRYmRlB1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 12, 2024

Furthermore, Zakaria’s assessment coincided with his discussion on the mounting scandals confronting President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

Despite the ongoing dubious charges, the Republican base has overwhelmingly rallied behind Trump, potentially paving the way for his return to the White House—an observation Zakaria emphasized.

“Whatever opposition he faced in the primaries has largely melted away,” he said, referring to Trump.

Zakaria also pointed out that Biden faces competition from third-party candidates who align closely with Democratic policies.

“I haven’t even mentioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornell West and Jill Stein—all of whom would probably take votes away from Biden,” he added.