CNN Admits Kamala’s Poll Numbers Are Bad: Trailing BIDEN in Must-Win Demographics

(Headline USA) CNN’s political director admitted this week that Vice President Kamala Harris’s performance in several recent polls is not nearly as great as Democrats have made it out to be.

Citing recent numbers out of the six battleground states—Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona—CNN’s David Chalian said that although Harris might be ahead in some of these states, she is seriously behind with key demographics that could determine the final outcome.

“If you look at the white voters without college degrees, this is a Trump base constituency, obviously,” Chalian explained. “You see his huge numbers with this group, you see that this is a trouble sign for Harris.”

But it wasn’t just Trump’s voter base whom Harris was failing to persuade in must-win swing states, he noted.

“She also in places like Georgia is not doing well with white college-educated voters,” Chalian said. “She probably wants to make up some ground with white college-educated voters across these battlegrounds, as well.”

Despite her shameless efforts to pander to the black community, even putting on a variety of black dialects, Harris wasn’t even performing that well among black voters compared to previous Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden.

In 2020, for example, Biden won 92% of black voters in Pennsylvania. Right now, Harris is pulling just 84% of black voters in Pennsylvania.

“There‘s still room here for Harris to grow and consolidate the black vote, which is going to be necessary if she is going to win in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania, which are clearly in play here and toss-up races,” Chalian said.

If Trump were to secure both of those states, as well as hold all the states he won in 2020, he would have the 270 votes needed to win the election.

Harris’s biggest problem is among men, Chalian noted. While female voters are very likely to back Harris, the vice president is underwater with men by double digits.

Several other left-leaning pollsters have similarly raised the alarm about Harris’s standing in the polls, arguing she’s running behind where Biden was at in 2020 and where Hillary Clinton was at in 2016.

“The forecast is still in toss-up range, but Trump’s chances of winning are his highest since July 30,” FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver wrote this week. “The fact is that most polls we’ve seen over the past week are coming in below our current polling averages for Kamala Harris.”