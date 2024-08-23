CNN Acknowledges DNC, Dems Appeal to Low-Testosterone Men

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) This week, CNN host Dana Bash suggested that this year’s Democratic National Convention was targeting only men with low testosterone levels, particularly those opposed to masculine men.

Blaze Media reported that, on Aug. 21, 2024, Jake Tapper told fellow CNN propagandists Bash and Abby Phillip that while women “overwhelmingly” support Kamala Harris, men tend to support Donald Trump.

An Economist/YouGov poll released this week revealed that 51% of female registered voters supported Harris, and only 38% said they supported Trump. On the other hand, 49% of male registered voters said they planned to vote for Trump, while 42% said they would vote for Harris.

“There’s the gender gap. Then there’s the idea that for the last month, the Democratic Party has been rallying around a woman at the top of the ticket, which is — the only other time they did it is in 2016. And it has been noteworthy to see how they are learning about what to do and how to confront Donald Trump as the opponent to a woman. 2016 and now — very different campaigns, very different female candidates,” Bash said.

She then said that this year, Democrats are attempting to appeal to more effeminate men.

“They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC or might want to listen to that. But also, in addition, understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman,” Bash said.

Libs of Tiktok was one of the prominent conservative accounts who reposted the clip and mocked CNN for finally admitting that the only men who would support Harris are those men who also don’t act like men.

“The war on masculinity continues! CNN is at the DNC crying about toxic masculinity and Republican men being too masculine… They admit Democrat men are a bunch of low T soyboys,” Libs of TikTok wrote.