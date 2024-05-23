CIA Blocked Feds from Using Biden’s Sugar Brother as Witness, Whistleblower Says

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The CIA provided information that blocked investigators from using Kevin Morris as a potential witness in the Hunter Biden probe, a whistleblower affirmed in an affidavit.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley stated he “could no longer pursue” Morris for information against Biden, confirming his claim that the CIA “stonewalled” an IRS interview with Morris, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Morris became a person of interest to congressional investigators leading the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden after the Hollywood mogul gave millions of dollars to Biden to pay his IRS bills, which are at the center of a federal indictment.

The affidavit, submitted to the House Ways and Means Committee, reveals the CIA’s involvement in the Biden investigation.

“In and around August 2021, discussions were ongoing within the prosecution team on the Hunter Biden investigation concerning witnesses who needed to be interviewed in furtherance of the investigation,” Shapley wrote in the three-page affidavit.

According to Shapley, Assistant United States Attorney Lesley Wolf and DOJ Tax Attorney Jack Morgan were “summoned” by the CIA to discuss Morris.

“Wolf stated that they were provided a classified briefing in relation to Mr. Morris and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness,” Shapley added.

“Investigators probed AUSA Wolf, but since her briefing was classified and she was apparently sanitizing it to an unclassified form to share over an open phone line, she did not elaborate with more information,” he noted.

Wolf reiterated “more than once” that the CIA summoned her and Morgan.

“It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate,” he wrote. “It is a deviation of normal investigative processes for prosecutors to exclude investigators from substantive meetings such as this.”