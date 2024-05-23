Quantcast
Thursday, May 23, 2024

CIA Blocked Feds from Using Biden’s Sugar Brother as Witness, Whistleblower Says

'It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kevin Morris and Hunter Biden
Kevin 'Sugar Brother' Morris (left) and Hunter Biden sit in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The CIA provided information that blocked investigators from using Kevin Morris as a potential witness in the Hunter Biden probe, a whistleblower affirmed in an affidavit.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley stated he “could no longer pursue” Morris for information against Biden, confirming his claim that the CIA “stonewalled” an IRS interview with Morris, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Morris became a person of interest to congressional investigators leading the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden after the Hollywood mogul gave millions of dollars to Biden to pay his IRS bills, which are at the center of a federal indictment.

The affidavit, submitted to the House Ways and Means Committee, reveals the CIA’s involvement in the Biden investigation.

“In and around August 2021, discussions were ongoing within the prosecution team on the Hunter Biden investigation concerning witnesses who needed to be interviewed in furtherance of the investigation,” Shapley wrote in the three-page affidavit. 

According to Shapley, Assistant United States Attorney Lesley Wolf and DOJ Tax Attorney Jack Morgan were “summoned” by the CIA to discuss Morris. 

“Wolf stated that they were provided a classified briefing in relation to Mr. Morris and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness,” Shapley added. 

“Investigators probed AUSA Wolf, but since her briefing was classified and she was apparently sanitizing it to an unclassified form to share over an open phone line, she did not elaborate with more information,” he noted. 

Wolf reiterated “more than once” that the CIA summoned her and Morgan. 

“It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate,” he wrote. “It is a deviation of normal investigative processes for prosecutors to exclude investigators from substantive meetings such as this.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Tells Erratic Jack Smith Prosecutor to ‘Calm Down’
Next article
Nvidia’s Quarterly Profit Soars, Underscoring Dominance in AI Market (for Now…)

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com