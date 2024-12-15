Chris Rock Takes Aim at Democrat President and His ‘Pregnant Slaves’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Comedian Chris Rock took aim at former President Bill Clinton and his “pregnant slaves” during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

Democrats were not off-limits to Rock, who was quick to point to the hypocrisy of quivering leftists dreading Trump’s second term.

“A lot of people are scared. It’s like, oh my God, he is going to be so undignified. And when I say a lot of people, I’m talking about the nine New Yorkers who that didn’t vote for him, okay?” Rock told his SNL audience, likely referencing Trump’s historic gains in Democrat strongholds.

He paced the stage as he delivered his stand-up routine, joking that American politics are not as prestigious as Democrats often claim.

“No, no, no. People are like, ‘He’s going to be so undignified. It’s the presidency of the United States,’” the comedian mocked with a whining tone. “Dude, it’s the United States presidency. It’s not, you know, come on. We’ve had some presidents in the United States.”

Rock specifically named Clinton in his jovial criticism of the Democratic Party, implying that other Democrat presidents deserve the same level of scrutiny.

“Come on, man. This is not the most dignified job in the world,” he said. “We’ve had presidents show up to the inauguration with pregnant slaves, okay?” he told a laughing audience. “And I’m just talking about Bill Clinton!”

Rock’s jab at Clinton appeared to reference the Democrat’s scandalous reputation when it comes to sex, particularly relating to his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton’s two-year affair with a then-21-year-old Lewinsky, an unpaid intern, dominated news coverage in the 1990s and later clouded the Democrat president’s legacy.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.