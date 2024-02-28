(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that China continues to destroy the United States from within by importing devices that turn handguns into machine pistols.

Police, as well as East Baton Rouge, La., district attorney Hillar Moore and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are already warning of a surge in “auto sear switches” or “Glock switches,” modifications that transform handguns into fully automatic weapons, according to the Daily Mail.

In his book, bestselling author Peter Schweizer wrote that CCP is complicit in the supply of cheap and illegal devices to American criminals, following a playbook that was developed with the deadly drug fentanyl.

Schweizer also added that American lawmakers are more interested in targeting gun owners at home than stopping the illegal trade from overseas.

“As with the fentanyl trade, when it comes to the illegal weapons and parts trade, the Chinese government appears complicit. Chinese authorities appear to have made little effort to stop online sales. They also seem unmotivated to stop the deceptive production and distribution practices that are used to evade US authorities,” he wrote in Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, which was published on Feb. 20, 2024.

The devices are small, only about the size of a quarter piece, can be easily fitted to Glock handguns, allow pistols to fire continuously on a single pull of the trigger, cost about $50 and are easily available since they can be bought on websites and imported or increasingly manufactured domestically on a 3D-printer.

Schweizer added that the export of deadly devices is part of China’s deliberate strategy that was called the “Century of Humiliation.” The title refers to the West trying to weaken the country by supporting different factions and arming warring parties in the past.

“In the same way that it flipped the Opium Wars of the nineteenth century and created the Fentanyl Wars of the twenty-first century, Beijing now works to create a Century of Humiliation and weaken the United States by fomenting division by putting weapon-enhancing technologies into the hands of felons and criminal gangs, but also fueling social division on US streets,” he wrote.