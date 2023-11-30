China Runs Operation to Get Americans Hooked on Drugs

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that China has been running operations in the United States to flood the country with illegal drugs and make Americans addicted to them.

Just the News reported that police operations from various states, including California and Maine, have busted Chinese citizens who were operating illegal marijuana growing sites.

In addition to that, American officials got clear evidence of China providing Mexican drug cartels with the precursor chemicals to flood America with fentanyl. It was also discovered by the Drug Enforcement Administration that Beijing has been flooding U.S. cities with a wide range of addictive and harmful drugs for decades.

Other sources stated that there is growing evidence of communist China launching concerted operations to hook Americans on drugs as part of a larger effort to supplant the United States as the strongest superpower in the world.

Aside from the foreign communist government trying to destroy the United States and turn Americans into a bunch of drug addicts, there is also a problem that comes from within the country, with the Biden administration implementing open border policies that only accelerated operations that have killed tens of thousands of Americans from fentanyl poisoning alone.

Drug overdose death rates involving fentanyl increased by 279% from 5.7 per 100,000 in 2016 to 21.6 in 2021, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

“I’m just saying that from a strategic plan of the CCP, it’s a brilliant concept that if we can get into America and sell this very pure marijuana and destroy Americans’ brains, so then they go to pills and other drugs, that’s a brilliant, unrestricted warfare,” former DEA Chief of Special Operations Derek Maltz Sr. said.

He then added that the problem is way bigger than some people think it is.

“When you look at the Chinese Communist Party and you look at the role of China and their criminal networks in the overall drug crisis in America – because people are not connecting the dots – this is way bigger than just a bunch of, you know, illegally selling marijuana up in Maine… [It’s] all over the country. It’s not just Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington State, California. And, you know, all different states,” Maltz said.