China Developing Mind-Control Warfare Using Psy-Ops, Radio Waves

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Beyond the controversial race-baiting in Netflix’s Obama-produced Leave the World Behind, there is some merit to the film’s updated glance at what a Red Dawn-style invasion might look like in our technologically advanced world.

The movie’s unnamed antagonist—which could be any one of America’s geopolitical adversaries or a BRICS-style alliance involving multiple attackers—deploys nontraditional warfare tactics such as “isolation” and “synchronized chaos” to trigger a civil war.

As it turns out, the Chinese military has already been developing similar mind-control tactics that would take advantage of radio and other communication waves, as well as psychological manipulation, the Washington Times reported.

The Chinese army conducted two studies recently, causing researchers to warn that the country was developing the new type of “arms” in order to conduct warfare without conventional weapons.

The new arms include biological weapons like “soft kill radio waves,” which would induce sleep among enemy troops.

Other weapons include those that would impede thinking—and therefore decision-making—by the use of radio waves, as well as “genetic drugs,” that is, pharmaceuticals for the modification of the physiological traits of enemies.

The People’s Liberation Army is also engaging in new technologies, such as like artificial intelligence, to bring warfare to the human psyche through mass manipulation campaigns.

The Chinese Communist Party ostensibly plans to use the technologies against its enemies, including America.

“The CCP’s vision for NeuroStrike encompasses a holistic approach, part of a broader asymmetric warfare strategy aimed at establishing a strategic edge over adversaries, particularly the United States and perceived rivals in the Indo-Pacific region, such as Taiwan, Japan, Australia, or India,” the report said.

While the nation prepares for the offensive, it is also bolstering its psychological defense mechanisms to disable all intruders.

According to the report, the People’s Liberation Army program “represents a strategic direction, integrating neuroscience and technology to develop weapons systems that can impair cognition, reduce situational awareness, and degrade neurological functions over the long term.”

The move, however, comes as no surprise given the rhetoric coming from the CCP in recent years, especially with respect to its general subversion of United States interests via propaganda.

A Chinese theorist, for instance, described cognitive warfare as “using public opinion, psychological, and legal means to achieve victory.”