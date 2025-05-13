Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Capitol Police Insurrection? Officers Reportedly Blocked New Trump Appointees from Entering Their Office

'Capitol Police prevented the men from entering the copyright office...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Capitol Police
A large group of police arrive at the Capitol. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Tech publication WIRED reported Monday that Capitol Police blocked two newly appointed Trump administration officials from entering the U.S. Copyright Office, where they’re supposed to work.

“The two men who tried to enter the Copyright Office showed security at the building a document stating that they had been appointed by the White House to new roles within the office. The source identified the men as Brian Nieves, who claimed he was the new deputy librarian, and Paul Perkins, who said he was the new acting director of the Copyright Office, as well as acting register,” WIRED reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“Capitol Police prevented the men from entering the copyright office, but a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency denied that officers escorted anyone out or denied them entry.”

The Capitol Police’s bizarre move to reportedly block Nieves and Perkins from their office comes on the heels of Trump firing Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who was the first woman and the first black person to hold the position, as well as Shira Perlmutter, who was the copyright office director since 2020.

Critics have argued that Trump didn’t have the power to fire Perlmutter because the Librarian of Congress, not the executive branch, is responsible for appointing the Copyright Register.

“The president has as much legal power to fire the Register of Copyrights as I do, which is to say: none,” Meredith Rose, legal counsel for intellectual property nonprofit Public Knowledge, said in a statement, as reported by WIRED.

The DOJ reportedly confirmed to WIRED that Nieves and Perkins had been appointed to lead the Copyright Office, but declined to comment about the purported incident with Capitol Police. The White House also didn’t respond to WIRED’s request for comment.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Money Metals Exchange Announces International Sound Money Scholarship For 10th Straight Year
Next article
DOJ Charges Guatemalan Who Lied about Being Migrant Children’s Father

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com