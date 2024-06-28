Quantcast
Friday, June 28, 2024

Biden’s Odds Plummet In Betting Markets While Newsom, Michelle Obama Surge

'You don’t turn your back because of one performance...'

Joe Biden and Michelle Obama
Joe Biden and Michelle Obama share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s odds for winning the 2024 election plummeted after his abysmal debate performance on Thursday night, while other potential Democratic challengers’ odds surged.

On betting website PredictIt.org, which allows users to buy stock in a candidate’s chances of winning, Biden’s odds dropped 15 points in the aftermath of his CNN debate against former President Donald Trump. Prior to the debate, the site showed Biden at a 48% chance of victory. Afterwards, he was at 33%.

Trump’s odds, meanwhile, peaked at 61% on PredictIt.com as the debate began, and settled at 58% after it concluded. Before the debate, Trump’s chances were at 53%, according to the website.

On another betting website, BetOnline.ag, Trump started the debate as a -150 favorite and rose to -175 by the end. Biden started at +130 and saw his odds fall to +300, the website reported.

Other Democrats, however, had a good night in the betting markets. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in particular, saw his odds improve from 25/1 before the debate to 7/1 after it.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s odds also jumped from 22/1 to 16/1, according to BetOnline.

Newsom tried to play coy about his chances on Friday, dismissing rumors that he might step in to replace Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“Our nominee is Joe Biden. I’m looking forward to voting for him in November,” Newsom told reporters.

Newsom later scolded MSNBC for even considering replacing Biden.

“We’ve got to have the back of this president,” Newsom said. “You don’t turn your back because of one performance. What kind of party does that? Democrats deliver. The president has delivered. We need to deliver for him at this moment. With all due respect, the more time we start having these conversations, go down these rabbit holes, it’s unhelpful to our democracy, our fate, and the future of this country.”

