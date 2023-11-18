Quantcast
Saturday, November 18, 2023

Calif. Bio-Lab Owner Connected to China Military

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
NRx Pharmaceuticals vaccine
Lab techs at work. / IMAGE: i24NEWS English via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed by U.S. House investigators that the owner of the Chinese bio-lab that was recently discovered near Fresno, Calif., is connected to China’s Communist Party [CCP] and its military.

In October 2023, Jia Bei Zhu, 62, was arrested after law enforcement discovered his bio lab by chance in September of the same year when a local code enforcement officer noticed a garden hose attached to the facility, Slay News reported.

It was later discovered that the hose for the building, which was listed as empty, was a minor code violation.

When police discovered the lab, they saw that it was filled with biological weapons and thousands of vials believed to be experimental viruses, among which was COVID-19. Some of the vials were labeled in Mandarin, while others showed an undeciphered code.

“Nothing to see here… Just an illegal Chinese biolab hidden inside a nondescript warehouse in California,” Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA wrote back when the news broke out.

The news source wrote that Zhu was arrested for distributing misbranded medical devices and lying to the FDA.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Chinese Communist Party currently investigates the existence of the lab found on U.S. soil.

It was also reported that Zhu, a citizen of Communist China, was a key figure in the Chinese “military-civil fusion organizations.”

Zhu was also extensively involved in several CCP-controlled companies, as the committee discovered. He was also connected to the unlicensed lab in Reedley, Calif., where dangerous materials were discovered.

In addition to that, Zhu had a history of operating companies in Canada and engaging in the massive theft of American cattle-related intellectual property.

The news source added that Zhu also fled to the U.S. after a $330 million court judgment.

Zhu’s inflammatory private messages on WeChat were also highlighted by the committee. The messages revealed that Zhu wanted to defeat “the American aggressor” and saw his companies as tools against “American imperialism.”

