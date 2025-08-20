Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Bret Baier Breaks Silence After Georgetown Traffic Stop Amid Trump’s D.C. Crackdown

Posted by Luis Cornelio
National Guard personnel keep watch as travelers arrive at the entrance to Union Station near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fox News anchor Bret Baier clarified on X what transpired during a traffic stop in D.C. that sparked speculation he had been caught up in President Donald Trump’s takeover of the nation’s capital.

Baier said Tuesday he was stopped after unknowingly picking up his ringing phone while driving his wife’s vehicle right next to a Metropolitan Police officer in Georgetown.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander, quickly went viral as it nearly coincided with heightened National Guard and military presence in Washington.

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown,” Baier said. “He pointed to have me pull over- I did.  He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi.”

The video shows an MPD officer asking Baier for documents at the corner of Water St. NW and Senator Charles H. Percy Plaza. He was fined and subsequently allowed to leave.

Trump last week ordered the federal government to take control of the MPD, attempting to undo lax policies enacted by the local government.

The capital’s streets have since been filled with military and federal agents cracking down on lawlessness and illegal immigrants.

