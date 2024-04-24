Quantcast
Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Bragg Trial Judge Tells Trump Attorney He’s ‘Losing All Credibility’

'You’re losing all credibility with the court...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Juan and Loren Merchan
Juan and Loren Merchan / PHOTO: Geneseo Alumni Office via Flickr

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) During Apr. 23, 2024, hearing to consider alleged violations of the gag order imposed on his client, Donald Trump’s defense attorney was told by Judge Juan Merchan that he was “losing all credibility.”

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche argued that Trump did not violate the order, which restricts him from making statements about witnesses, prosecutors besides the district attorney, court staff and jurors, family members of the staff, district attorney or judge, according to the Daily Caller.

Prosecutors argued that Trump violated the order ten times and urged Merchan in court filings to impose the maximum $1,000 fine for each of his alleged violations.

“He’s allowed to respond to political attacks, Your Honor. There is no dispute that President Trump is facing a barrage of political attacks from all sides, including from the two witnesses referenced in the early post,” Blanche told the judge during the hearing, referring to pornstar Stormy Daniels and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, two witnesses in the case who have frequently attacked Trump publicly, as “sleaze bags.”

Trump was being careful to comply with the order and was aware of what it prohibits, Blanche argued. The attorney also said that reposts are not subject to the order.

“You’re losing all credibility, I have to tell you right now. You’re losing all credibility with the court,” Merchan told Blanche.

On March 26, 2024, Merchan imposed the initial gag order on Trump and then expanded it on Apr. 1, 2024, to also restrict statements about “the family members of any counsel, staff member, the Court or the District Attorney.”

“This Court should warn the defendant that future violations of the Court’s restrictions on his extrajudicial statements can be punished not only with additional fines but also with a term of incarceration of up to thirty days,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrote in Apr. 15, 2024, filing.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
College Hosts Professor Who Wants to ‘Defend’ U.S. from ‘Christian Enemies’
Next article
CNN Guest Suggests Trump Be Put on House Arrest

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com