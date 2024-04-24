Quantcast
Tuesday, April 23, 2024

CNN Guest Suggests Trump Be Put on House Arrest

'That’s what I would do...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
CNN Center
CNN Center in Atlanta / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman suggested on Apr. 23, 2024, that the judge who is overseeing Donald Trump’s trial should place him under house arrest with an ankle bracelet until he changes his behavior by acting like a “good boy.”

Trump is under a gag order that prohibits him from making statements regarding witnesses, prosecutors other than the district attorney, court staff, their families and prospective jurors, the Daily Caller reported. Prosecutors also said that Trump breached the gag order multiple times.

Judge Juan Merchan held a hearing on Apr. 23, 2024, to determine if Trump has violated the order, with Akerman saying on CNN News Central that Merchan should confine Trump to his house for two weeks, only permitting him to go to and from the trial in a New York courthouse until he ends the alleged breaches.

“If I were the judge, what I would do is I would give him two weeks of home confinement with an ankle bracelet so that he could not go anywhere other than to and from court with the proviso if he’s a good boy in those two weeks and he doesn’t violate the gag order, we can take off the ankle bracelet,” he said.

Akerman then added that this would give Trump “an incentive to clean up his act.”

“That’s what I would do. That would give him an incentive to clean up his act because if he wants to get out there and campaign or do anything besides going to this trial on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, this would be a major incentive for him to clean up his act.”

A court filing revealed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently advocated for Merchan to threaten Trump with 30 days in jail if he breaches the gag order in the future. He also urged Merchan to hold Trump in contempt for previous alleged violations.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bragg Trial Judge Tells Trump Attorney He’s ‘Losing All Credibility’
Next article
‘Pissed Off’: Leftist National Archives Fumed over Trump Letters, Hurricane Map

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com