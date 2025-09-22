Border Czar Tom Homan Reportedly Accepted $50K in Cash from Undercover FBI Agents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Border Czar Tom Homan reportedly accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents posing as immigration contractors last September as part of an unrelated counter-intelligence probe. The bureau has since closed the investigation.

MSNBC reported on Saturday the FBI targeted Homan last year after a subject in a separate investigation claimed that he was soliciting payments in exchange for awarding contracts should Trump win the presidential election.

According to the Washington Post, the other subject was a CEO of a firm that focuses on immigration operations and detention management. The CEO told the undercover FBI agents that they should pay Homan $1 million in exchange for a contract. Those agents then met with Homan and gave him $50,000 in a bag.

At the time, Homan didn’t break any laws because he wasn’t a government official. The FBI was apparently waiting to see if Homan would live up to his end of the deal, which would be a blatant case of bribery. However, the FBI shut down the investigation before they could see whether Homan would take the bait.

Last Sept, border czar Tom Homan accepted $50k in a bag from undercover FBI agents posing as immigration contractors.

It happened during an unrelated CI operation, and NYT's sources admit Homan probably didn't commit a crime because he wasn't a government official at the time. pic.twitter.com/vPaJYl36w3 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 21, 2025

In response to the reports, the Trump administration said that the Biden DOJ was running a blatantly political investigation.

“This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson reportedly said in a statement.

“Tom Homan has not been involved with any contract award decisions. He is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country.”

Trump’s FBI also defended Homan.

“This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly said in a statement. “They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.