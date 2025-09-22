Monday, September 22, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan Reportedly Accepted $50K in Cash from Undercover FBI Agents

'This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tom Homan
Tom Homan / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Border Czar Tom Homan reportedly accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents posing as immigration contractors last September as part of an unrelated counter-intelligence probe. The bureau has since closed the investigation.

MSNBC reported on Saturday the FBI targeted Homan last year after a subject in a separate investigation claimed that he was soliciting payments in exchange for awarding contracts should Trump win the presidential election.

According to the Washington Post, the other subject was a CEO of a firm that focuses on immigration operations and detention management. The CEO told the undercover FBI agents that they should pay Homan $1 million in exchange for a contract. Those agents then met with Homan and gave him $50,000 in a bag.

At the time, Homan didn’t break any laws because he wasn’t a government official. The FBI was apparently waiting to see if Homan would live up to his end of the deal, which would be a blatant case of bribery. However, the FBI shut down the investigation before they could see whether Homan would take the bait.

In response to the reports, the Trump administration said that the Biden DOJ was running a blatantly political investigation.

“This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson reportedly said in a statement.

“Tom Homan has not been involved with any contract award decisions. He is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country.”

Trump’s FBI also defended Homan.

“This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly said in a statement. “They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says ‘Bad Things Are Going to Happen’ If Afghanistan Doesn’t Hand Over Bagram Air Base
Next article
SCOOP: Would-be Assassin Said in Letter That He Had ‘Mechanisms’ to Shred Trump’s Plane

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com