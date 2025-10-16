Border Czar Tom Homan Denies Accepting $50K in Cash from Undercover FBI Agents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Border Czar Tom Homan has denied reports that he accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents posing as immigration contractors in September 2024 as part of an unrelated counter-intelligence probe.

“I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody,” Homan told pundit Bill O’Reilly at an event on Wednesday.

Homan didn’t elaborate further, nor did O’Reilly press him on the matter. Homan went on to say that he recused himself from his businesses when he became Border Czar earlier this year.

“Day one I came back, I recused myself from any discussions, of any contact or any monetary decisions like that because I used to have a company that did consulting,” he said.

Bill O’Reilly asked Tom Homan if he wanted to clarify anything about the $50,000 bribe in front of a live audience. The Border Czar looked O’Reilly dead in the eyes and said: “I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody.” Then Homan revealed something that those accusing him of taking… pic.twitter.com/nTsyP8xNE0 — Overton (@overton_news) October 16, 2025

MSNBC reported last month the FBI targeted Homan in 2024 after a subject in a separate investigation claimed that he was soliciting payments in exchange for awarding contracts should Trump win the presidential election.

According to the Washington Post, the other subject of the FBI’s investigation was a CEO of a firm that focuses on immigration operations and detention management. The CEO told the undercover FBI agents that they should pay Homan $1 million in exchange for a contract. Those agents then met with Homan and gave him $50,000 in a bag.

At the time, Homan didn’t break any laws because he wasn’t a government official. The FBI was apparently waiting to see if Homan would live up to his end of the deal, which would be a blatant case of bribery. However, the FBI shut down the investigation before they could see whether Homan would take the bait.

In response to the reports, the Trump administration said that the Biden DOJ was running a blatantly political investigation.

“This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson reportedly said in a statement.

However, the Trump administration didn’t deny that Homan accepted the cash.

Earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance said that Homan never accepted a “bribe,” but he dodged questions about whether Homan accepted the cash.

Q: " Tom Homan was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?" Vance: "You've covered this story ad nauseam. Tom Homan did not take a bribe." Q: "You're saying that he didn't take a bribe… Are you… pic.twitter.com/WX6LqvzvTP — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 12, 2025

“I don’t know what tape you’re referring to. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that…I don’t even know the. video that you’re talking about,” Vance said on ABC.

Likewise, Attorney General Pam Bondi dodged questions about the matter at a congressional hearing last week.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.