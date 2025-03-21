Quantcast
Friday, March 21, 2025

Bondi Charges Three in Attacks on Tesla Property amid Musk Cost-Cutting

'The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism...'

Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi / PHOTO: AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) The nation’s top prosecutor announced federal charges against three people for their roles in attacks on Tesla property as the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, leads federal cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla cars, showrooms, lots and dealerships have become targets for those frustrated with Musk’s efforts to reshape the federal government under the direction of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced federal charges against three people on Thursday for attacks on Tesla properties. All three people attempted to use Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said Thursday. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

One person, armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing several Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon.

Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, after attempting to set Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails.

In Charleston, South Carolina, a third person wrote profane messages about Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Each faces charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years in prison.

The Department of Justice “is committed to ending all acts of violence and arson directed at Tesla properties and otherwise,” according to the agency.

Earlier this week, Bondi said the Justice Department will investigate the spate of recent attacks on Tesla property as “domestic terrorism.”

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” she said. “The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.”

Bondi also hinted at organizers behind the attacks.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,” she said.

Since Musk took up the top cost-cutting position in Trump’s government, some have graffitied their feelings about Musk on Tesla vehicle chargers. Other have gone after the cars with keys or other forms of vandalism. The same goes for dealerships, car lots and showrooms. No injuries have been reported during the attacks.

Trump is aware of the problem. He recently invited a parade of Tesla vehicles to the White House for some personal car shopping. The president even invited reporters along for the event.

DOGE, with help from Trump’s cabinet, has directed cuts at agencies across the federal government. Musk initially suggested DOGE could cut $2 trillion in spending. Musk more recently said the group will aim for $2 trillion but likely come up with half that amount.

