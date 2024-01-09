Bill Clinton Joins Gavin Newsom, Wife for Mexican Ménage à Trois

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton was seen enjoying a lavish Mexican vacation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, according to photos obtained by the New York Post.

Clinton’s tropical escape follows scathing reports and accusations linking him to the release of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s court documents.

But the accusations seem not to faze Clinton, who was spotted riding a golf cart and wearing tropical-themed clothing at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico.

The NY Post reported that it isn’t immediately clear whether Hillary Clinton, the former unsuccessful presidential candidate, joined her husband and the Newsom duo on the vacation.

The resort appears to charge daily fees ranging from $838 to $1,000. However, current visitors wouldn’t be allowed near the former president.

As per the newspaper, citing a witness, the Secret Service blocked the private villa where the former president was staying.

The Clinton name has been widely discussed on the internet and in numerous headlines following the release of the Epstein documents.

Among the most recent documents is a 2016 email exchange from Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s accusers, who told a former NY Post columnist in 2016 that Epstein kept copies of sex tapes involving Clinton.

However, in 2019, the accuser clarified in an interview with the New Yorker that she fabricated the story to draw attention to Epstein’s sex trafficking. Epstein was ultimately charged with sex trafficking crimes but allegedly died by suicide months later.

Despite the negative headlines mirroring the former president, the mayor of the Tamarindo town took to Twitter to praise Clinton for staying at the resort.

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende,” Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco said in a Spanish-language post.