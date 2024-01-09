Quantcast
Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Bill Clinton Joins Gavin Newsom, Wife for Mexican Ménage à Trois

'Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - First lady Hillary Clinton stands with President Bill Clinton during a White House event on after-school child care Jan. 26, 1998, in Washington. President Clinton angrily denied any improper behavior with an intern during the event. "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," Clinton said. "I never told anybody to lie." (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Bill Clinton was seen enjoying a lavish Mexican vacation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, according to photos obtained by the New York Post.

Clinton’s tropical escape follows scathing reports and accusations linking him to the release of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s court documents.

But the accusations seem not to faze Clinton, who was spotted riding a golf cart and wearing tropical-themed clothing at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico.

The NY Post reported that it isn’t immediately clear whether Hillary Clinton, the former unsuccessful presidential candidate, joined her husband and the Newsom duo on the vacation.

The resort appears to charge daily fees ranging from $838 to $1,000. However, current visitors wouldn’t be allowed near the former president.

As per the newspaper, citing a witness, the Secret Service blocked the private villa where the former president was staying.

The Clinton name has been widely discussed on the internet and in numerous headlines following the release of the Epstein documents.

Among the most recent documents is a 2016 email exchange from Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s accusers, who told a former NY Post columnist in 2016 that Epstein kept copies of sex tapes involving Clinton.

However, in 2019, the accuser clarified in an interview with the New Yorker that she fabricated the story to draw attention to Epstein’s sex trafficking. Epstein was ultimately charged with sex trafficking crimes but allegedly died by suicide months later.

Despite the negative headlines mirroring the former president, the mayor of the Tamarindo town took to Twitter to praise Clinton for staying at the resort.

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende,” Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco said in a Spanish-language post.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Republicans Move to Impeach AWOL Defense Sec.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com