Monday, May 13, 2024

Biden, Who Jails Pro-Life Moms, Attacks Trump w/ Deranged Mother’s Day Ad

'What a sad, miserable, cowardly existence Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign must have to make such a disgusting ad on such a joyous day...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive freedom during an organizing event Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla. Biden is in Florida planning to assail the state's upcoming six-week abortion ban and similar restrictions nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump campaign has issued a strong rebuttal to a partisan ad released by President Joe Biden’s campaign, which exploits Mother’s Day to level criticisms against the former president. 

“What a sad, miserable, cowardly existence Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign must have to make such a disgusting ad on such a joyous day,” the Trump team expressed in remarks to Fox News. 

Expanding on their stance, the campaign added, “Their lives are obviously filled with anger, hate, and resentment because they clearly suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.” 

The controversial ad in question portrays Trump as anti-mother.

In a press release, the Biden campaign wished “Happy Mother’s Day,” while asking “Americans to do the moms in their lives a favor. Stop Trump.”

The infamous ad manipulates some of Trump’s comments on illegal immigration and abortion. 

Claiming, “This is how Trump treats mothers,” the ad depicts what seems to be U.S. border patrol agents apprehending a woman, followed by scenes of women in distress. 

However, the ad conveniently omits mothers who lost their children to criminal acts carried out by illegal aliens, like Allyson Phillips, mother of nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly murdered by an illegal alien paroled into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

The ad also makes no mention of the mothers who are raped by smugglers and the carters in control of the weakly protected southern border. 

Additionally, the ad misrepresents Trump’s remarks on potential abortion punishments and his support for overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Yet the Biden ad ignores pro-life mothers viciously prosecuted for peacefully protesting abortion. 

Last year, the Biden-led DOJ indicted Paula “Paulette” Harlow, a 75-year-old woman, for singing hymns and offering support to women in protest of a D.C. abortion clinic. 

“Don’t be afraid. It’s never too late to change your mind,” Harlow pleaded to abortion seekers in a video of the protest. “Please don’t be afraid, we’ll help you in any way we can.”

Harlow faced charges under federal conspiracy and the FACE Act, receiving nearly a year in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines for her peaceful protest.

“Congrats to the DOJ for protecting our nation from prayerful grandmas who oppose the murder of unborn life,” remarked Annabelle Rutledge, a Concerned Women for America member in an interview with Fox News.

Notably, the Biden campaign omitted any mention of Harlow in their Mother’s Day ad.

