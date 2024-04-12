Biden White House Mourns O.J. Simpson, Silent on Victims’ Families

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House extended its condolences to the mourning family of infamous athlete and convicted felon O.J. Simpson, following his death on Thursday.

Disturbingly, the White House failed to acknowledge the families and friends of his late ex-wife and friend, whom Simpson was accused of murdering. He was subsequently acquitted of any wrongdoing.

“Our thoughts are with his families [sic] during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

White House expresses condolences on OJ Simpson death pic.twitter.com/6e6Z9pUOU1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 11, 2024

Refusing to expand on her condolences, Jean-Pierre added, “And I’ll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so we’re going to respect that. And I’ll just leave it there.”

The White House comments came after Simpson’s family announced the former football star’s death from cancer via a social media statement.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on Thursday morning in Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

In their statement, the Simpson family sought privacy and grace as they mourned. However, social media observers have been anything but reserved, dredging up both his convictions and acquittals.

In 1994, Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, in what would become one of the most high-profile criminal cases of the decade. Despite the assertions of prosecutors, Simpson was acquitted of both deaths a year later.

In 2013, over a decade later, Simpson would make headlines again after he was arrested for the theft of sports memorabilia from a casino in Las Vegas. He was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to 33 years. However, he served seven years of that sentence.

Following his release, Simpson joined social media platforms where he posted videos on a range of topics, including sports.

On Feb. 9, 2024, Simpson posted a video to dispel rumors that he had entered hospice care for prostate cancer.

“Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, no, I’m not entering any hospice, I don’t know who put that out there. Whoever put that out there, I guess s like the Donald said, ‘Can’t trust the media!’”