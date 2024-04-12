Quantcast
Thursday, April 11, 2024

Biden White House Mourns O.J. Simpson, Silent on Victims’ Families

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - O.J. Simpson sits at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994, where he pleaded "absolutely, 100 percent not guilty" on murder charges. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, died Wednesday, April 11, 2024, of prostate cancer. He was 76. (AP Photo/Pool/Lois Bernstein, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House extended its condolences to the mourning family of infamous athlete and convicted felon O.J. Simpson, following his death on Thursday. 

Disturbingly, the White House failed to acknowledge the families and friends of his late ex-wife and friend, whom Simpson was accused of murdering. He was subsequently acquitted of any wrongdoing. 

“Our thoughts are with his families [sic] during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Refusing to expand on her condolences, Jean-Pierre added, “And I’ll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so we’re going to respect that. And I’ll just leave it there.” 

The White House comments came after Simpson’s family announced the former football star’s death from cancer via a social media statement. 

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on Thursday morning in Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

In their statement, the Simpson family sought privacy and grace as they mourned. However, social media observers have been anything but reserved, dredging up both his convictions and acquittals. 

In 1994, Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, in what would become one of the most high-profile criminal cases of the decade. Despite the assertions of prosecutors, Simpson was acquitted of both deaths a year later. 

In 2013, over a decade later, Simpson would make headlines again after he was arrested for the theft of sports memorabilia from a casino in Las Vegas. He was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to 33 years. However, he served seven years of that sentence. 

Following his release, Simpson joined social media platforms where he posted videos on a range of topics, including sports. 

On Feb. 9, 2024, Simpson posted a video to dispel rumors that he had entered hospice care for prostate cancer.  

“Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, no, I’m not entering any hospice, I don’t know who put that out there. Whoever put that out there, I guess s like the Donald said, ‘Can’t trust the media!’”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Admin. to Spend $1M to Study ‘Latina Resistance’
Next article
Hamas-Supporting DHS Agent Is Still Employed, Mayorkas Admits

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com