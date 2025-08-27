Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Biden State Dept Imposed Bizarre Bathroom Rules to Appease Muslims

'America is not a Muslim country and we need to RESIST all efforts by Muslims to Islamify the United States...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Muslim women/PHOTO: linhvienthai (CC)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The State Department under the Biden administration installed foot-washing stations for Muslim employees. Now the Trump administration is under pressure to halt such stations.

Journalist Laura Loomer was the first to expose the stations, reportedly aimed at allowing Muslim staffers to perform ritual ablutions before prayer.

The installation was made possible through the employee group American Muslims and Friends at State (AMFAS).

In a March 2024 blog, AMFAS admitted it worked “closely” with the State Department’s Bureau of Administration to “establish bathrooms with ablution capability,” along with a designated Quiet Reflection Room.

In an X post, Loomer controversially referred to the group as “jihadist” and questioned whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio will remove the installations.

“The Islamification at the US State Department is not only evident in the way jihadists still work within the Department where they are actively abusing the US visa system to let dangerous Islamic immigrants into our country, but did you know the @StateDept has caved to Muslims so much they have established foot washing stations for Muslim employees at State to wash themselves before their Islamic prayers???” Loomer wrote.

“It’s time for @SecRubio to eliminate AMFAS as an Employee organization at State Department and it’s time for the State Department to get rid of the Islamic prayer rooms and Muslim foot washing stations inside the State Department bathrooms,” Loomer added.

She concluded with a strong call to action: “America is not a Muslim country and we need to RESIST all efforts by Muslims to Islamify the United States.”

It remains unclear whether the State Department implemented similar policies for employees of other faiths.

