Biden Reported to Be Gravely Ill, If Not Dead Already

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) After more than a day elapsed without compelling proof of life from President Joe Biden, and with various hints from the White House that he may be in deteriorating condition, some have begun to speculate that the president may not survive.

It comes after reports that the illness first claimed to be COVID-19 in Las Vegas was likely more serious.

BREAKING.🚨 "Several of the officers we spoke to said this was indeed being reported and acted upon as a FULL BLOWN MEDICAL EMERGENCY, insisting that a simple positive Covid-19 test would not have warranted such a drastic, massive response."@JordanSchachtel *VERIFIES* that Joe… pic.twitter.com/Ja2gq4AEJd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 23, 2024

On the Wednesday of the medical emergency, Biden was in a Mexican restaurant when “all hell broke loose,” according to The Dossier.

“Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out,” it said.

Biden initially had been set to go to the hospital before he was instead transferred to Air Force One for the flight back to Delaware, where he has reportedly been convalescing ever since, for nearly a week.

On Sunday, he unexpectedly dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, although many noted that the letter he posted to X was not on official letterhead and it did not appear to be his signature.

Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank indicated that health factors were among the reasons for the 81-year-old’s decision not to continue his run for president and told CBS News, “Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we has left.”

In addition, the White House cleared the president’s schedule indefinitely, and it even appeared to transfer some of his responsibilities to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

They’re transferring presidential responsibilities to Biden’s Secretary of State. What the hell is going on?

h/t @mgEyesOpen pic.twitter.com/OH9wuGgRFy — @amuse (@amuse) July 23, 2024

According to Real America’s Voice, the Federal Aviation Administration also issued no-flyover orders for Delaware, an indication that an emergency flight back to Washington, D.C. may be necessary.

RAV is reporting 46 gravely ill…FAA issued no-fly over DE except for VIP only. Emergency meeting with WH staffers already been conducted. Prepare yourselves. pic.twitter.com/qI5kcyIRLd — Ladylawyer (@Ladylaw31256058) July 22, 2024

The recent episode follows an earlier episode during which Biden reportedly had a panic attack that led to elevated heart rate and blood pressure while on a return flight from Air Force One after a fundraising trip in Michigan.

Although Biden’s mental state has long been deteriorating, it seems likely that Hunter Biden’s felony conviction, along with the prospect of losing the presidential election and the pressures of having to reap the consequences of his own actions, may have set in motion the most recent downward spiral.

Many had long predicted Biden would bow out of the presidential race, but what came as a shock was how long he insisted on staying in it, flouting the behest of other party leaders following his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump.

On the other hand, some may begin to speculate whether those same party leaders and members of the Deep State are behind Biden’s conveniently timed health crisis, which eliminates their greatest political thorn at just the right moment and allows them to appropriate the period of national mourning into their campaign strategy to draw media the momentum away from the Trump campaign.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.