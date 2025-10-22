Wednesday, October 22, 2025

White House Denies Possible Pardon for Trump Hater ‘Diddy’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sean
Sean "Diddy" Combs / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House pushed back Tuesday against a TMZ report claiming that President Donald Trump was “vacillating” on potentially commuting Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sentence for his prostitution conviction. 

A Trump White House official told NBC News that there is “zero truth” to TMZ’s report. The official said TMZ never reached out to them before running “their fake news.” 

They added that Trump, “not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

TMZ reported on Monday that an anonymous source said White House officials were urging Trump not to commute Diddy. 

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $500,000 after a federal jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. 

According to TMZ’s source, “Trump will do what he wants” and could let Combs walk free as early as this week. 

Shortly after his sentencing, Combs’s attorneys privately pursued a pardon for the convicted felon. 

Combs, who has long despised Trump, has maintained his innocence. 

Trump previously did not immediately rule out pardoning Combs, recalling that he “was very friendly with” him. 

“I got along with him great and seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well,” Trump said in an interview. “But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.” 

Combs has been a staunch Democrat for years, going as far as saying, “white men like Trump need to be banished.” 

He even campaigned for Barack Obama ahead of the 2008 presidential election and hosted a virtual event with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Mouthpiece Jean-Pierre Implies Dems Are Racist, Homophobic
Next article
Report: FEMA Under Biden Politically Discriminated Against Americans

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com