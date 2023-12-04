Quantcast
Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Residents in Biden’s Hometown Blast His Claims About the Economy

'I mean, everything’s going up except paychecks. I just think the economy sucks ever since Biden got in...'

Scranton sign
Scranton sign / IMAGE: CaptainCatholic587 via @YouTube

(Headline USA) Residents of President Joe Biden’s hometown blasted the president’s economic agenda this week, arguing that inflation is still hurting their wallets despite his assurances otherwise.

In an effort to push “Bidenomics,” the White House has claimed repeatedly that inflation rates and high prices continue to drop.

In a Nov. 13 tweet, Biden said he knows this is true because he doesn’t “look at the economy through the eyes of Wall Street and Park Avenue,” but through “the people I grew up with in Scranton, Pennsylvania or Claymont, Delaware.”

However, several Scranton residents said it’s clear Biden isn’t seeing the economy from their perspective at all.

Biden is “the worst president we ever had,” resident Robert Jones told Fox News.

“This economy sucks,” Jones continued. “I mean, everything’s going up except paychecks. I just think the economy sucks ever since Biden got in.”

Another local resident, Kevin, agreed that the economy “has gotten worse.” He noted he is a registered Democrat, but said he is “not happy” with Biden’s performance in office.

“I don’t think any of them see through the eyes of the people. I think all of them see it through the eyes of Washington,” he said.

Jason from nearby Moscow, Pa., argued Biden doesn’t get to claim Scranton as his hometown.

“He abandoned Scranton when he was 4 years old. So the fact he keeps using Scranton is hysterical,” he explained.

He also blasted Biden’s claims about the economy as “not accurate” and said Biden “doesn’t see the economy period.”

Biden “has no idea what’s going on,” Jason said. “It’s an absolute mess.”

When asked who they plan to support in the 2024 election, almost every one of the Scranton residents who spoke to Fox News said they plan to vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden.

