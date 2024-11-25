KFC Quickly Sells Out of Lickable Wrapping Paper

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The fast food chicken chain Kentucky Fried Chicken has created, and quickly sold out of, a flavored and lickable wrapping paper, the U.S. Sun reported.

The wrapping paper reportedly has the smell and odor of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s original chicken taste, but with a seasonal holiday twist.

“This is a festive treat that’s sure to be on everyone’s lips – literally. KFC has you covered this season with its limited edition, lickable wrapping paper,” said the KFC website, which has the paper listed as out of stock.

The site also said that with the limited edition wrapping paper, one can “savour the taste of KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken with a refreshing hit of cranberry sauce and aromatic pinch of sage from the sage and onion stuffing patty.”

The seasonal wrapping paper reportedly had patches on it, covered by stickers that can be removed, revealing the “lickable” section of the wrapping paper.

According to Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager at KFC U.K. and Ireland, the fast food chain teamed up with a London-based artist to create the marketing gimmick.

“We’re so obsessed that we’ve literally put chicken to paper and teamed up with rising artist SOLDIER to ensure Christmas is all wrapped up, the KFC way!” Syms said, according to a Daily Mail report.

The brand manager noted that the limited edition wrapping paper is inspired by the limited edition sandwich, the Stuffing Stacker Burger.

“Introducing our first ever lickable wrapping paper. . . inspired by our epic limited-edition Stuffing Stacker Burger. Yes, it’s paper lickin’ good,” Syms added.

According to the designer, SOLDIER, the aim of the wrapping paper is to “distil various figures as a homage to KFC and the Christmas season down to their essential forms” by “transforming them into symbolic shadows that evoke the essence of festivity and celebration.”

Naturally, the wrapping paper is “not intended for human consumption.”