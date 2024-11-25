Quantcast
Monday, November 25, 2024

KFC Quickly Sells Out of Lickable Wrapping Paper

'We're so obsessed that we’ve literally put chicken to paper and teamed up with rising artist SOLDIER to ensure Christmas is all wrapped up, the KFC way!'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
KFC's lickable wrapping paper
KFC's lickable wrapping paper

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The fast food chicken chain Kentucky Fried Chicken has created, and quickly sold out of, a flavored and lickable wrapping paper, the U.S. Sun reported.

The wrapping paper reportedly has the smell and odor of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s original chicken taste, but with a seasonal holiday twist.

“This is a festive treat that’s sure to be on everyone’s lips – literally. KFC has you covered this season with its limited edition, lickable wrapping paper,” said the KFC website, which has the paper listed as out of stock.

The site also said that with the limited edition wrapping paper, one can “savour the taste of KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken with a refreshing hit of cranberry sauce and aromatic pinch of sage from the sage and onion stuffing patty.”

The seasonal wrapping paper reportedly had patches on it, covered by stickers that can be removed, revealing the “lickable” section of the wrapping paper.

According to Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager at KFC U.K. and Ireland, the fast food chain teamed up with a London-based artist to create the marketing gimmick.

“We’re so obsessed that we’ve literally put chicken to paper and teamed up with rising artist SOLDIER to ensure Christmas is all wrapped up, the KFC way!” Syms said, according to a Daily Mail report.

The brand manager noted that the limited edition wrapping paper is inspired by the limited edition sandwich, the Stuffing Stacker Burger.

“Introducing our first ever lickable wrapping paper. . . inspired by our epic limited-edition Stuffing Stacker Burger. Yes, it’s paper lickin’ good,” Syms added.

According to the designer, SOLDIER, the aim of the wrapping paper is to “distil various figures as a homage to KFC and the Christmas season down to their essential forms” by  “transforming them into symbolic shadows that evoke the essence of festivity and celebration.”

Naturally, the wrapping paper is “not intended for human consumption.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged ISIS Fighter Released from Home Arrest to Attend Craft Fair

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com