Quantcast
Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Biden Admin. Used ‘School Children’ to Register Left-Leaning Voters

'What a coincidence that there is such strong overlap between the states BIE apparently chose to target and those Democrats see Native American turnout as important to their chances of electoral success...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday March 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The emails obtained by Protect the Public’s Trust and shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation showed that the Biden administration sought taxpayer funding for a program that would use school children to provide voter registration materials to American Indians who tend to vote for Democrats.

Internal emails showed that in 2022, Department of the Interior (DOI) officials developed a plan that would have given American Indian children attending Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) schools voter registration materials so that they would bring them home to their parents.

According to DOI attorney-advisor Joshua Berg, BIE’s proposed native voter registration plan was formulated to comply with Executive Order 14019. The order was issued by Joe Biden in March 2021.

In March 2022, Berg wrote that he and his colleagues had “developed a plan to distribute voter registration applications at BIE schools so that school children [could] bring home voter registration applications to their parents and/or guardians.”

“[The federal government would also have provided] return envelopes with pre-paid postage so that parents and/or guardians [could] mail in their completed voter registration applications directly to the corresponding elections office in their state,” Berg wrote.

The BIE’s website stated that the agency, which is a division of the DOI, funds a network of 183 elementary and secondary schools all across 64 Indian reservations in 23 states. The news source added that these schools, 53 of which are directly administered by the agency and 130 of which are tribally operated, serve roughly 46,000 American Indian students.

The emails also showed that on March 2, 2024, Berg contacted DOI Deputy Assistant Secretary Eric Werwa to schedule a call so that they could discuss funding for the BEI school voter registration initiative.

On March 22, 2024, BIE team lead Jennifer Wiginton and Brian Quint, a DOI attorney-advisor, were sent a link to a meeting with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) where taxpayer funding for the BIE’s “voting rights” initiatives was supposed to be discussed.

DOI employees also maintained a list of states paired with information related to voting in those states. New Mexico, Arizona, South Dakota, Montana and Kansas were among the states included on the list.

“What a coincidence that there is such strong overlap between the states BIE apparently chose to target and those Democrats see Native American turnout as important to their chances of electoral success. These records show that the worst fears of those who believed this order would be used to help the President and his party were justified,” Protect the Public’s Trust director Michael Chamberlain said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jake Tapper May Cost CNN $1B in Navy Veteran’s Defamation Lawsuit
Next article
CNN Threatens YouTube Channels that Want to Provide Trump-Biden Debate Commentary

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com