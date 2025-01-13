Quantcast
Monday, January 13, 2025

Biden Admin. Denies U.S. Entry to British MAGA Allies Planning Party for Trump’s Return

'With my visa blocked, I guess Andy and myself will have to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US, along with the hundreds of thousands of gang members and bad hombres on the border, and claim our free hotel room and mobile phone in DC when we arrive...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A King's Guard soldier crosses The Mall outside Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Talk about being petty: The Times in London reported Saturday that the Biden administration has blocked British businessman Arron Banks and his partner Andy Wigmore from entering the country to attend their own £150,000 party celebrating Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Banks and Wigmore were known as members of the so-called “Bad Boys of Brexit” alongside prominent UK politician Nigel Farage.

The party is reportedly set to host 300 guests at the “Stars and Stripes and Union Jack Party” on the rooftop of the Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington this Friday night. Guests include Trump and his family, Elon Musk, the US Sens. Rick Scott and Pete Ricketts, and the former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Farage is supposed to be the guest of honor.

But all that may be in flux now.

Banks and Wigmore reportedly blasted the Biden administration for its “political decision.” Along with being conservative businessmen, the two were swept up in the phony Russiagate scandal that the FBI and Democrats waged against the first Trump administration for years. Banks has an open lawsuit against Observer journalist Carole Cadwalladr for reporting that he had a “covert relationship with the Russian government”—something he says is false and defamatory, according to the Times.

“I am shocked that that US embassy have blocked our visa to the US. This is a political decision and revenge for the failed Russia Hoax perpetrated on both sides of the Atlantic,” Banks reportedly said in a statement.

“The Biden administration weaponized corrupt lawfare, politics and the ‘dying fake media’ and President Trump fought it all to win the election, the biggest comeback in political history,” he said.

“With my visa blocked, I guess Andy and myself will have to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US, along with the hundreds of thousands of gang members and bad hombres on the border, and claim our free hotel room and mobile phone in DC when we arrive.”

A U.S. spokesperson reportedly declined to comment.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tulsi Gabbard Flip-Flips on FISA w/ DNI Nomination on the Line
Next article
Insider Secrets from Precious Metals Expert on Gold, Sound Money, and What’s Coming in 2025

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com