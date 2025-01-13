Biden Admin. Denies U.S. Entry to British MAGA Allies Planning Party for Trump’s Return

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Talk about being petty: The Times in London reported Saturday that the Biden administration has blocked British businessman Arron Banks and his partner Andy Wigmore from entering the country to attend their own £150,000 party celebrating Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Banks and Wigmore were known as members of the so-called “Bad Boys of Brexit” alongside prominent UK politician Nigel Farage.

The party is reportedly set to host 300 guests at the “Stars and Stripes and Union Jack Party” on the rooftop of the Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington this Friday night. Guests include Trump and his family, Elon Musk, the US Sens. Rick Scott and Pete Ricketts, and the former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Farage is supposed to be the guest of honor.

But all that may be in flux now.

Banks and Wigmore reportedly blasted the Biden administration for its “political decision.” Along with being conservative businessmen, the two were swept up in the phony Russiagate scandal that the FBI and Democrats waged against the first Trump administration for years. Banks has an open lawsuit against Observer journalist Carole Cadwalladr for reporting that he had a “covert relationship with the Russian government”—something he says is false and defamatory, according to the Times.

“I am shocked that that US embassy have blocked our visa to the US. This is a political decision and revenge for the failed Russia Hoax perpetrated on both sides of the Atlantic,” Banks reportedly said in a statement.

“The Biden administration weaponized corrupt lawfare, politics and the ‘dying fake media’ and President Trump fought it all to win the election, the biggest comeback in political history,” he said.

“With my visa blocked, I guess Andy and myself will have to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US, along with the hundreds of thousands of gang members and bad hombres on the border, and claim our free hotel room and mobile phone in DC when we arrive.”

A U.S. spokesperson reportedly declined to comment.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.