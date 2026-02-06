Friday, February 6, 2026

Bernie Sanders Spent $500K on Private Jets, Report Found 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been flying high on private jets while railing against billionaires on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, plowing more than half a million dollars in campaign funds into luxury air travel. 

Private jets are a luxury most Americans never experience. For Sanders, however, they have become routine, costing his campaign donors roughly $550,000 in 2025 alone, according to Federal Election Commission filings. 

As reported first by Fox News, most of the private air travel occurred through July 2025, coinciding with the period when Sanders and fellow democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez traveled the country attacking billionaires. 

Fox News reported that Sanders was spotted in April boarding a luxury Bombardier Challenger jet that reportedly costs $15,000 an hour to operate within California.  

The aircraft operator, Ventura Air Services, openly markets its high-end amenities on its website. 

“Offering one of the widest cabins of any business jet available today, stand-up room of over six feet and a passive noise insulation system, it provides superior cabin comfort for its passengers,” the airline wrote. 

It is little surprise, then, that Sanders’s campaign paid $354,000 to the company alone. 

Additional payments went to private aviation firms, including N-Jet and Cirrus Aviation Services. 

While such luxury may appeal to anyone, Sanders is no stranger to private air travel. 

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Sanders reportedly spent more than $1.9 million on private jets.

In the 2018 midterms, his campaign spent nearly $298,000, preceded by $157,000 in 2017, partially backed by the Democratic National Committee. 

In 2016, while campaigning for Hillary Clinton, Sanders demanded roughly $100,000 in private air travel expenses charged to the campaign. 

Sanders has defended his reliance on private jets, telling Fox News that it was the only way to travel efficiently while campaigning. 

“When you run a campaign and do you three or four or five rallies in a week, the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people … it’s the only way to get around,” he claimed in May. “No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We have done it in the past and we will do it in the future.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Los Angeles Police Chief Declines to Enforce ICE Mask Ban

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com